Cucina Dolce Wins Two Awards in a Row

Chelsea, Victoria, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — With more than hundreds of nominations and thousands of votes, Cucina Dolce bags the best café and best pizza titles in Moorabbin, Mordialloc Chelsea by Matt Preston in the Herald Sun’s Leader’s Best of Melbourne series.

For four consecutive years, Cucina Dolce received a Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor. And now comes another award to add up to the mounting recognition and accolades the restaurant gained over the years.

The “Best award café in Moorabbin, Mordialloc Chelsea” comes just months after the business spent the COVID-19 lockdown providing fresh food hampers and dinner vouchers to those doing it tough.

Owner and local Fred Kerbage has helped the community by leading different outreach programs. It’s no secret why his hungry customers keep voting his business as the best.

Just last month, it’s picked up bragging rights for the area’s most delicious pizza. And it’s easy to understand why – the wood-fired pizzas are the best. They’re always made from the freshest and most authentic ingredients. That’s why people love eating and dining at the restaurant.

Aside from excellent brunches and savoury pizzas, you get to enjoy a wide variety of Italian favourites, including Spanish chorizo, tomato, cheese, kalamata olives and charred peppers, and Gambero with garlic marinated tiger prawns, fior di latte cheese, mozzarella, tomato, cracked pepper and chilli and lime juice.

The award-winning prawn linguine with white wine, spinach, chilli and pan-fried tiger prawns in lemon butter takes you to Italy in a spoonful.

All these recognitions simply show how the restaurant takes time in preparing and serving award-winning coffees, pizza, pasta, and other Italian dishes day in and day out.

If you’re planning to explore the Italian cuisine, taste the best coffee, and experience exceptional service in our brunch and pizza spot in the Moorabbin and Mordialloc Chelsea region, visit the restaurant’s Nepean Hwy venue. It features a huge outdoor area, as well as plenty of dine-in room and a function space.

About Cucina Dolce:

Cucina Dolce offers the best wood-fired pizza, pasta, and Italian dishes in Chelsea. Founded by Fred Kerbage in 2014, Cucina Dolce continues to deliver a new and exciting perspective to traditional and contemporary Italian dishes. The talented team of chefs, pizzaiolos, and kitchen staff strives to deliver quality and excellent customer service.

Over the years, the restaurant has catered to different private functions/party function, sporting club caterings, birthday parties, and corporate functions as well.

If you want to know more about Cucina Dolce, call 03 9772 9091. You can also visit the restaurant at 8 / 426 Nepean Hwy Chelsea, Vic, 3196 to experience the authentic Italian flavours. It is open to serve you for dine-in, online delivery and takeaways.

Name: Fred Kerbage

Organisation: Cucina Dolce

Address: 8 / 426 Nepean Hwy Chelsea, Victoria, 3196

Phone: 03 9772 9091

Email: fred@cucinadolce.com.au