Experienced Dentists At Copperhill Smiles In Woodland Hills, CA Follow A Personalized Treatment Plan For Effective Results.

Woodland Hills, CA, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — A local dental care center, Copperhill smiles, offers a variety of technologically advanced and efficient procedures to help individuals overcome their oral health issues. Depending on the extent of damage to teeth and their customers’ goals, the experts at the dental clinic perform a wide variety of treatments, ranging from bad breath treatments and teeth whitening treatments to full dental reconstruction and various other dental procedures.

Statistics show that about 54,000 Americans are diagnosed with oral or oropharyngeal cancer this year. In-depth evaluations allow dentists to conduct tests for dental decay, oral cancer screening, bite malposition, TMJ, and periodontal damage.

Oral cancer is particularly dangerous because, in its early stages, it may not be noticed by the patient as it can frequently grow without producing pain or symptoms. Through groundbreaking laser-assisted detection, Copperhill Smiles conducts oral cancer screening to help patients avoid the high risk of developing second tumors.

We asked a representative to comment on their personalized treatment plans. This is what they had to say, “We’ve seen clients with poor oral conditions, discouraged that they would never be normal again. But through comprehensive screening and step-by-step testing phases, we can first plan the systematic requirements of surgery before successfully executing it.”

They further state that “We also come across patients with chipped or broken tooth and bruises in their mouth through oral diseases. After successfully restoring their teeth to their former glory, our patient’s walk out of the clinic with bright smiles and a confidence boost.”

Copperhill Smiles is known to consider its patients’ concerns above all. From preliminary examinations to after-care, the dental professionals guide their patients through it all until they’re satisfied with the treatment and the results. Their dentists aim to restore long-term functionality and aesthetic appeal through minimally intrusive and relatively painless procedures.

