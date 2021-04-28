FlagShip Announces its 15th Anniversary as a Leading Discount Shipping Company

Pointe-Claire, Canada, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Today kicks off the celebration of 15 years in business for FlagShip™, a leading force in the shipping industry. Founded in 2005, FlagShip’s unique approach to helping small and medium-sized businesses with their shipping needs catapulted the company to the top of the shipping industry in Canada. FlagShip has evolved into the innovative shipping solutions company it is today by doing things differently without compromising on its unparalleled customer care, seamless shipping experience and unwavering integrity.

Since the inception of FlagShip, the core values have held true – that every Canadian business deserves an exceptional shipping experience with access to great rates, no matter how much they ship. Over the past 15 years, FlagShip has held true to this promise; from shipping system innovations that create an easy user experience every time, to the development of a suite of eCommerce shipping integrations, and access to a live customer care representative in less than 15 seconds!

Company President, Howard Kruger remarked: “FlagShip has achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of employees and the culture of customer service that exists throughout the entire organization. FlagShip has been dedicated to 15 years of innovation to provide customers with the best shipping experience for Canadian SMBs. Throughout 2021, the company will be looking at where it started, what it has achieved, and what the plans are for the future.”

Please watch the video – 15 Years of FlagShip – to see highlights of key company milestones.

About FlagShip Courier Solutions:

Since 2005, FlagShip has had a strong commitment to providing online shipping solutions for small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers that make their businesses better, easier and more efficient. Today, FlagShip brings that same commitment and a range of solutions to consumers. FlagShip continues to embrace technological innovation and entrepreneurial philosophies, to help SMBs and consumers alike save time and money and make shipping stress-free. FlagShip is an authorized reseller of Purolator, UPS, FedEx, Canpar, Dicom and DHL.

For more information on FlagShip visit www.flagshipcompany.com

Media Contact:

Tania Fioretti-Joseph | FlagShip

Vice President, Marketing and Business Development

tania@flagshipcompany.com

toll free 1.866.320.8383

