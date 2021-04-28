Electronic Security Systems Market || New Industry Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects by 2026

Electronic Security Systems

Any electronic equipment that could function as security module and perform security related operations, such as access control, surveillance, intrusion control, or alarm systems in an area or a facility can be referred to as electronic security systems. These electronic security systems receive power from the mains. Some electronic security systems can operate on both, power mains and power back up components, such as batteries. Both electrical and mechanical gear are integrated in the overall electronics security system. Determination of the type of electronic security systems to be installed depends on the area or facility that is to be protected.

Electronic security systems enable defensive holding by foreseeing unapproved access to property and individuals. National governments are the universal customers in the global electronic security systems market. Businesses incorporate such electronics security systems in order to secure administrator and process sections, and eliminate the threat of physical data theft. Currently, manufacturers are focused on deploying electronic security systems for domestic and residential applications, and for small commercial stores.

Electronic Security Systems Market: Drivers and Challenges

Electronic security systems are widely used in the commercial sector, corporate sector, and shopping centers, etc. The high adoption rate of electronic security systems in various commercial fields is expected to drive the growth of the global electronic security systems market. Upgrades, such as remote monitoring and remote control over integrated electronic security systems, have surged the demand for such upgraded systems in the global electronic security systems market.

Access control systems, fire safety alarms, and avoidance and attendance systems are some integrated features that make the incorporation of electronic security systems more desirable. With increase in crime rates, the demand for electronic security systems for both, residential and commercial sectors, is rising rapidly. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global electronic security systems market. Rise in disposable income in residential, commercial and industrial arena is another factor driving the growth of the global electronic security systems market.

However, the high installation expenditure restricts the growth of the global electronic security systems market. Also, such electronic security systems are not completely foolproof. Both, home and commercial electronic security systems, can be hacked remotely or centrally, which is another challenge in the global electronic security systems market.

Electronic Security Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of classification, the global electronic security systems market can be segmented into the following:

Access Control and Attendance Systems

Fire Detection Systems

CCTV Surveillance Systems

Other Alarming Systems

On the basis of application, the global electronic security systems market can be segmented into the following:

Personnel/Citizen Identification

Fraud/Theft Prevention

KYC

Territory Management

Law Enforcement

Defense

Others

On the basis of end-user, the global electronic security systems market can be segmented into the following:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Electronic Security Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold large share in the global electronic security systems market and is expected to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of electronic security systems market in North America is attributed to the ever-rising trend of industrial and commercial automation. Rise in disposable income, in the residential and commercial sectors, plays a major role in driving the growth of the global electronic security systems market. SEA and Others of APAC economies are expected to register significant growth in the global electronic security systems market. Western and Eastern European countries are also expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The overall growth in the global electronic security systems market is attributed to the ever-rising demand for personnel identification and theft prevention solutions.

Electronic Security Systems Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players operating in the global electronic security systems market include ADT; Allegion plc; ASSA ABLOY; HID Global Corporation (an ASSA ABLOY company); Axis Communications AB; BIO-key; Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH; Chanzhou Minking IOT Sensing Co., Ltd.; CP PLUS International; and Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, among others.

