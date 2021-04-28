Lucintel Forecasts Composites Distributor Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the composites distributor market is projected to reach an estimated $4.7 billion by 2026 from $3.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for composites in North America and Asia Pacific region and presence of large number of medium and small composite part manufacturers.

Browse 74 figures / charts and 63 tables in this 142 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in composites distributor market by end use industry (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, marine, construction, pipe and tank, electrical/electronics, consumer goods, and others), by raw material (roving, textile, polyester resin, vinylester resin, epoxy resin, and other resins), by intermediate (prepreg, SMC, BMC, SFT, LFT, CFT, and GMT), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Polyester resin market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on raw material, the composites distributor market is segmented into roving, textile, polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, epoxy resin, and other resins. Lucintel forecasts that the polyester resin market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand in construction and pipe & tank industry.

“Within the composites distributor market, the construction segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the construction segment is expected to witness the largest end use industry due to growth in demand for light weight and non-corrosive materials in industrial, commercial, residential, and civil construction applications as well as presence of large number of composite part fabricators. Distributors generally serve small to medium size part fabricators as they buy small to mid-sized quantities for various applications.

“Asia pacific will dominate the composites distributor market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing composites market and presence of a large number of small part fabricators especially for pipe & tank, construction, and consumer goods end use industries.

Major players of composites distributor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Composites One, North American Composites, Gazechim, Euroresins, Lintech International, FRP Services, IMCD Group B.V., Microtex Composites SRL, Sino Composites, Sumitomo Shoji Chemicals, Sojitz Corporation, and Soon Yang Chemicals are among the major composites distributor providers.

