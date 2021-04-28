Lucintel Forecasts Anti-aging active ingredient Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10%-11%

According to the recent study the anti-aging active ingredient market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%-11% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing consumption of cosmetic products, rising awareness about products formulated with active ingredients, and increase in aging population.

Browse 157 figures / charts and 132 tables in this 200 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in anti-aging active ingredient market by end use industry (Personal Care, Healthcare, and Others), product type (Organic Ingredients, Synthetic Ingredients, and Others), product form (Liquid, Powder, and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Organic anti-aging ingredients market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the anti-aging active ingredient market is segmented into organic ingredients, synthetic ingredients, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the organic ingredients market is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic personal care products.

“Within the anti-aging active ingredient market, the personal care segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the personal care segment is expected to witness the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for organic anti-aging cosmetic products.

“Asia pacific will dominate the anti-aging active ingredient market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing urbanization coupled with high disposable income, increasing awareness of anti-aging products, and rising demand for organic skincare products.

Major players of anti-aging active ingredient market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF, Lonza, Evonik, Clariant, and Ashland are among the major anti-aging active ingredient providers.

