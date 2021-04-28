Lucintel Forecasts Medical Lifting Sling Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the medical lifting sling market is projected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2026 from $74.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing healthcare facilities, aging population, increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, and high recovery cost of injuries.

Browse 196 figures / charts and 155 tables in this 285 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in medical lifting sling market by product (universal slings, transfer slings, hammock slings, standing slings, seating slings, toilet slings, bariatric slings, and other slings), material (nylon, padded, mesh, canvas, and others), usage (reusable and disposable), end user (home care facilities, hospitals, elderly care facilities, and other end users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/medical-lifting-sling-market.aspx

“Transfer slings market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the medical lifting sling market is segmented into universal slings, transfer slings, hammock slings, standing slings, seating slings, toilet slings, bariatric slings, and other slings. Lucintel forecasts that the transfer slings market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose usage.

“Within the medical lifting sling market, the nylon segment is expected to remain the largest material”

Based on material, the nylon segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to greater durability, reusability, and their availability in multiple shapes and sizes.

“North America will dominate the medical lifting sling market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing elderly population and rising cases of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/medical-lifting-sling-market.aspx

Major players of medical lifting sling market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hill-Rom Holdings, Handicare Group, Invacare Corporation, ArjoHuntleigh, and Guldmann are among the major medical lifting sling providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/medical-lifting-sling-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com