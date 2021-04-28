Lucintel Forecasts Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $810 Million by 2026

According to the recent study the energy harvesting system market is projected to reach an estimated $810 Million by 2026 from $487 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of energy harvesting system in home automation and wearable electronics industry, growing demand for clean energy, and increasing demand for power-efficient and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance.

Browse 80 figures / charts and 75 tables in this 160 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in energy harvesting system market by technology (light, vibration, thermal, and radio frequency), end use industry (building and home automation, consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, and security and others), component (transducers, PMICs, and secondary batteries) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Light market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the energy harvesting system market is segmented into light, vibration, thermal, and radio frequency. Lucintel forecasts that the light market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption of solar energy in the building and home automation industry.

“Within the energy harvesting system market, the building and home automotive segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the building and home automotive segment is expected to witness the largest end use segment during the forecast period driven by increasing demand of wireless networking and IoT for home automation system, which will drive the demand energy harvesting device and sensors.

“North America will dominate the energy harvesting system market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region due to growing demand for building and home automation and advancement in IoT-based technologies. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness on green energy and rising home automation demand supported by increasing construction and infrastructure activities in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Major players of energy harvesting system market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. ABB, STMicroelectronics, Advanced Linear Devices, Inc., Bionic Power, and Fujitsu are among the major energy harvesting system providers.

ABB, STMicroelectronics, Advanced Linear Devices, Inc., Bionic Power, and Fujitsu are among the major energy harvesting system providers.