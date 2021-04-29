Developing mining and metallurgy sector escalating growth of Prefab Iron Market, finds Fact.MR

Prefab Iron Market: Introduction

Prefabricated iron structure, also known as prefab iron, are the building structures that are manufactured offsite and are transported to the site for final assembly.

Prefab iron provides ideal strength, aesthetic appearance, and durability to the overall infrastructure. Prefab iron is most prominently galvanized and is powder coated to provide the strongest and most attractive appearance.

Prefab Iron Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor for the global prefab iron market is continuously developing mining and metallurgy sector, which have resulted in an increased demand for prefab iron across all major developing economies.

The macroeconomic factor such as growing industrial activities coupled with up gradation in industrial infrastructure and an increase in warehouse capacity is further augmenting the sales for prefab iron.

The significant increase in sales of prefab iron due to the growing urbanization and upsurge in the commercial real estate is highly anticipated to drive the global prefab iron market. Moreover, considerable growth in the South Asia & MEA residential, commercial and industrial sector along with technological advancement in manufacturing of prefab iron is anticipated to create a significant opportunity for the global prefab iron market.

Additionally, the superior performance characteristics of prefab iron such as quick, easy and convenient installation, high strength & durability, low costs is highly anticipated to propel the demand for prefab iron.

As prefab iron is used as modular construction structure, it is widely used across modern infrastructure, urban planning purpose and landscaping, thus, prefab iron is gaining huge recognition in construction industry across all regions.

All the above mentioned major influencing features are highly anticipated to drive the global prefab iron market over the forecast period. The key restraining factor such as need of skilled labor and poor thermal insulation performance of prefab iron may hinder the global prefab iron market growth over the forecast period.

Prefab Iron Market: Segmentation

Based on the structure type, the global prefab iron market is segmented as:

Assembled

Un-Assembled

Based on the components, the global prefab iron market is segmented as:

Frames

Partition Panels

Door & Window Frames

Metallic Roof Systems

Formworks

Based on the application, the global prefab iron market is segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Unassembled prefab iron is anticipated to showcase remarkable growth rate during the forecast period due to its convenience during final installation. On the other hand, among application segment, the residential segment is anticipated to see phenomenal market growth over the forecast period, attributed to rise in urbanization.

Prefab Iron Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the global prefab iron market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America.

Among the above-mentioned countries, South Asia is estimated to account for a significant market share due to rise in the construction activity coupled with mounting population in countries such as India, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia.

East Asia is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global prefab iron market owing to the emergence of high rise infrastructure and space constraints in the region. Moreover, North America and Europe is projected to showcase steady growth in the global prefab iron market over the forecast period. MEA is one of the key emerging regions that will generate commendable opportunity in the global prefab iron market over the forecast period due to economic upliftment.

Prefab Iron Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global Prefab Iron market are Abtech, Inc., Algeco Scotsman, Astron Buildings, Butler Manufacturing Company, Niko Prefab Building Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kirby Building Systems LLC, Lindal Cedar Homes, Inc., Modern Prefab Systems Pvt. Ltd., Modular Engineering Company, Par-Kut International, Inc.,

Red Sea Housing Services Co. Ltd., Panahome Corporation, Schulte Building Systems, Inc., and other key market players. The prefab iron market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the regional vendors ruling their respective regional market.

