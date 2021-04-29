Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy Market – Technological advancements and Recent Developments:

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Research Report on “Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy Market by Instrument Type (Benchtop Instruments, Microscopy Instruments, Portable Instruments, Hyphenated Instruments), Spectrum, Application – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The infrared spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry, growing food safety concerns, increasing government in Infrared technologies and technological advancements in the market.

The terahertz spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 45 million by 2025 from USD 30 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing applications of terahertz spectroscopy as a screening technique in homeland security, growing semiconductor industry and technological advancements.

Drivers: Growing food safety concerns;

Infrared spectroscopy is one of the most commonly used analytical techniques in quality testing and quality control of food. Food contamination is one of the biggest concerns worldwide, with more than 200 types of diseases caused by the consumption of unsafe food every year [Source: World Health Organization (WHO)]. Diarrheal diseases are the most common illnesses caused due to the consumption of contaminated food, and it is estimated that 600 million people (1 in every ten people in the world) fall sick from the consumption of contaminated food and 420,000 die every year [Source: World Health Organization (WHO)]. Food safety is thus a major concern for governments across the globe.

Recent Developments in Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy Market:

– In 2020, Bruker Corporation Launched the OMEGA 5 FTIR Gas Analyzer. The OMEGA 5 is designed for applications like process monitoring, the investigation of catalytic processes, or the determination of gas impurities

– In 2020, Advantest Corporation (Japan) Launched the Time-Domain Reflectometry (TDR) option for its TS9001 system.

– In 2019, PerkinElmer (US) acquired China based Meizheng group to expand its portfolio for the grain and milling, dairy, meat, and seafood markets

Geographical View in-detailed:

The Asia Pacific region to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The North America dominated the global infrared and terahertz spectroscopy market in 2020. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include strategic expansions by key players, increasing food safety concerns and adoption of technologically advanced products.

Global Key Leaders:

Bruker Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), FOSS (Denmark), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), Teledyne Princeton Instruments (US), JASCO, Inc. (US), BaySpec (US), Spectra Analysis instruments (US), TeraView Ltd (UK), Microtech Instruments (US), EKSPLA (Lithuania), HÜBNER GmbH (Germany), and BATOP GmbH (Germany), Menlo Systems GmbH (Germany), Toptica Photonix AG (Germany), Advanced Photonix, Inc. (U.S.), and Advantest Corporation (Japan).