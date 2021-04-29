Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy Market – Technological advancements and Recent Developments:

Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy Market

Posted on 2021-04-29 by in Biotech, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Research Report on “Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy Market by Instrument Type (Benchtop Instruments, Microscopy Instruments, Portable Instruments, Hyphenated Instruments), Spectrum, Application – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The infrared spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry, growing food safety concerns, increasing government in Infrared technologies and technological advancements in the market.

The terahertz spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 45 million by 2025 from USD 30 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing applications of terahertz spectroscopy as a screening technique in homeland security, growing semiconductor industry and technological advancements.

Browse 111 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 182 Pages and in-depth TOC
Request Research Sample Pageshttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=248742550

Drivers: Growing food safety concerns;

Infrared spectroscopy is one of the most commonly used analytical techniques in quality testing and quality control of food. Food contamination is one of the biggest concerns worldwide, with more than 200 types of diseases caused by the consumption of unsafe food every year [Source: World Health Organization (WHO)]. Diarrheal diseases are the most common illnesses caused due to the consumption of contaminated food, and it is estimated that 600 million people (1 in every ten people in the world) fall sick from the consumption of contaminated food and 420,000 die every year [Source: World Health Organization (WHO)]. Food safety is thus a major concern for governments across the globe.

Recent Developments in Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy Market:

– In 2020, Bruker Corporation Launched the OMEGA 5 FTIR Gas Analyzer. The OMEGA 5 is designed for applications like process monitoring, the investigation of catalytic processes, or the determination of gas impurities

– In 2020, Advantest Corporation (Japan) Launched the Time-Domain Reflectometry (TDR) option for its TS9001 system.

– In 2019, PerkinElmer (US) acquired China based Meizheng group to expand its portfolio for the grain and milling, dairy, meat, and seafood markets

Download PDF Brochurehttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248742550

Geographical View in-detailed:

The Asia Pacific region to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The North America dominated the global infrared and terahertz spectroscopy market in 2020. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include strategic expansions by key players, increasing food safety concerns and adoption of technologically advanced products.

Global Key Leaders:

Bruker Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), FOSS (Denmark), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), Teledyne Princeton Instruments (US), JASCO, Inc. (US), BaySpec (US), Spectra Analysis instruments (US), TeraView Ltd (UK), Microtech Instruments (US), EKSPLA (Lithuania), HÜBNER GmbH (Germany), and BATOP GmbH (Germany), Menlo Systems GmbH (Germany), Toptica Photonix AG (Germany), Advanced Photonix, Inc. (U.S.), and Advantest Corporation (Japan).

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution