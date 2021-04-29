Reforming Petrochemical Catalyst Market 2021 – 2031 Brief Analysis by Top Key Players

Petrochemical catalyst is a substance which is used to process the refining and conversion of fossil fuel or crude oil into usable petroleum or fuels and chemicals. Petrochemical catalyst is accelerates or promotes the rate of chemical reaction at which the reaction reaches to an equilibrium. Petrochemical catalyst plays a key role during the conversion of crude oil into usable fuels to lower the activation energy of the reaction by providing a path to the reaction.

Numerous types of petrochemical catalyst are used in different types of conversion process such as Zeigler-Natta Catalyst, Zeolite Catalyst, and Metal oxides among others. In the petrochemical industry, the fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) conversion process is widely used to convert high-molecular-weight, high boiling hydrocarbon fractions of crude oils into more valuable olefinic gases, gasoline, and many other products.

The petrochemicals are essential substances to the production of many different products. Petrochemicals are primarily divided into three categories such as olefins, aromatics, and synthetic gases. Furthermore, the various processes are used in the petrochemical industry for conversion of crude oil into valuable fuel such as cracking, isomerization, and Reforming. In the catalytic cracking, the large hydrocarbon molecule is breaking up into smaller and more valuable bits. This is achieved by using lower pressure and temperature in the presence of a catalyst. Zeolite is a widely used petrochemical catalyst in the petrochemical industry.

Petrochemical catalyst Market: Dynamics

Globally, the growing demand of petrochemical products across the various industries such as agrochemicals, packaging, plastic, electronics, automotive, and construction among others and their subsequent production has been the key driver for the growth of petrochemical catalyst market. The positive outlook of each of these industries across the globe is increasing the demand for petrochemicals products, which is projected to positively impact in the growth of global petrochemical catalyst market during the long run.

The growing demand for olefins across the various industry such as plastic, packaging, and polymer, and many other industries are projected to drive the demand for petrochemicals that in turn, the petrochemical catalyst demand is also increasing during the forecast period. However, growing inclination towards renewable energy and non-fossil based fuels can hamper the growth of the petrochemical catalyst market across the globe to an extent.

Petrochemical catalyst Market: Segmentation

Global petrochemical catalyst market can be segmented on the basis of product type, process type, Application, and region.

On the basis of product type, the petrochemical catalyst market is segmented into:

Ziegler-Natta

Metal Oxides

Zeolite

On the basis of process type, the petrochemical catalyst market is segmented into:

Cracking

Isomerization

Reforming

On the basis of Application, the petrochemical catalyst market is segmented into:

Olefins Ethylene Propylene

Aromatics Benzene Toluene Xylene Isomers



Petrochemical catalyst Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants involved in the Petrochemical catalyst market are:

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Ranido s.r.o.

Evonik Industries

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Haldor Topsøe

Honeywell International Inc.

Axens SA

Johnson Matthey

Albemarle Corporation

R. Grace & Co.-Conn

