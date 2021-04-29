Powder Form Methylisothiazolinone Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2021-2031

Methylisothiazolinone or MIT/MI falls under the group of isothiazolinones, which is a heterocyclic compound. Methylisothiazolinone is actively used as a very strong synthetic biocide and preservative. Methylisothiazolinone is also used as a raw material to make pesticides, and also used in multiple industrial application as it is used to control bacteria, fungi, and algae formation in paper/pulp mills, cooling water systems, and also finds applications in adhesives, coatings, fuels, metals working fluids, paints and other specialty industrial products as a preservative. Methylisothiazolinone is avidly used in personal care, cosmetic products for its preservative, anti-microbial properties. Methylisothiazolinone market comprises of applications such as cosmetic products, anti-microbial products, and a wide range of industrial applications. Methylisothiazolinone holds to be a toxic material and has cytotoxic nature and is harmful for human skin.

Methylisothiazolinone Market: Dynamics

Rising numbers of the global population come with an increase in personal care products. Personal care products such as hand wash, shampoos among others are used for maintaining personal hygiene, make-up, skincare, and healthcare. Methylisothiazolinone is an effective preservative and is used in many personal care products. The personal care industry is expected to drive the methylisothiazolinone market at a steady rate in the developing regions. Methylisothiazolinone is used in cosmetics and baby care products, being a relatively economically feasible alternative for a preservative in cosmetics and baby care products is likely to continue the demand for methylisothiazolinone as a raw material in the growing cosmetics industry.

However, methylisothiazolinone has been reported to cause allergic contact dermatitis. Methylisothiazolinone allergy was an epidemic in developed regions, numerous countries have expressed against the usage of methylisothiazolinone in personal care, baby care, and cosmetics products which are expected to decelerate the methylisothiazolinone market in developed regions. Multiple personal care industries have started promoting the use of natural products in cosmetics, which is expected to decrease the methylisothiazolinone market over the forecast period.

Methylisothiazolinone Market: Segmentation

The Global Market of methylisothiazolinone can be segmented by: Form

Liquid

Powder

The Global Market of methylisothiazolinone can be segmented by: Application

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Analytical Reagents

Preservatives

Coating Intermediates

The Global Market of methylisothiazolinone can be segmented by: End Use

Paints & Coating

Personal Care

Drug & Pharmaceutical Industry

Paper Industry

Others

Methylisothiazolinone Market: Key participants

Sharon laboratories, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Promchem, Spectrum Chemical, Leap Labchem, Guangzhou ZEAL FUN Cosmetic Co., Ltd., among others.

