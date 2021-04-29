Solid Glyoxylic Acid Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2031

Glyoxylic acid is an organic colorless chemical compound. It is a colorless liquid/solid that occurs naturally, and it has wide application across the various industries. Glyoxylic acid has low melting and high boiling point. Together with glycolic acid, acetic, acid, and oxalic acid, glyoxylic is one of the C2 carboxylic acids. Aqueous solution of the glyoxylic acid light yellow or transparent colorless liquid, which is soluble in water and ethanol and partially soluble in the organic solvents.

Glyoxylic is a highly reactive chemical compound and strong acid having two functional groups such as a carboxylic group and an aldehyde group. Owing to its bi-functionality, glyoxylic acid is a versatile reagent in fine and organic chemical syntheses. Furthermore, glyoxylic acid and its derivatives are widely used across the various industries for different application such as reducing agent for electroless copper plating, visual detection of biogenic amines, and derivative for oomycete fungicides. Moreover, glyoxylic acid plays a key role in the human metabolite, which acts as an intermediate of the glyoxylate cycle and enables the certain orgasms of the human body to convert the fatty acid into carbohydrates.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4009

Glyoxylic acid Market: Dynamics

Globally, the glyoxylic acid consumption is predominantly driven by the growing demand from the various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, and agrochemicals among others for various applications across the globe. Glyoxylic acid derivative allantoin is broadly used in the cosmetics and personal care industry, because of its activeness in skin softening and cell regeneration by the precipitating proteins on skins. The global healthcare landscape is changing rapidly and people are spending more on their health-related needs. Factors, such as changing lifestyles, food habits, sleeping habits, etc., are contributing to this change.

With people getting more health-conscious, the demand for pharmaceuticals is increasing across the globe. Furthermore, the growing demand for fungicides in the global agrochemical industry for pest control and enhancing crop productivity also play a key role in the growth of the glyoxylic acid market. All such kind of macro factors is projected to lay a strong platform for the glyoxylic acid market growth during the forecast period. However, the limited application and market consolidation in some regions across the globe are anticipated to hampering the glyoxylic acid market growth in the upcoming years.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4009

Glyoxylic acid Market: Segmentation

Global glyoxylic acid market can be segmented on the basis of form, product type, derivatives, end-use industry, and region.

Based on the form, the glyoxylic acid market is segmented into:

Solid

Liquid

Based on the product type, the glyoxylic acid market is segmented into:

Glyoxylic Acid 50%

Glyoxylic Acid 40%

Based on the derivatives, the glyoxylic acid market is segmented into:

Vanillin

Allantoin

2- hydroxyl- phosphine acetic acid

p-Hydroxyphenylglycine

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the glyoxylic acid market is segmented into:

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Aromas

Others

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4009/S

Glyoxylic acid Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants involved in the Glyoxylic acid market are:

Arkema S.A.

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

WeylChem International GmbH

STAN Chemical Co., Ltd.

Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd.

Ottokemi

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Labeyond Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical technology Co., Ltd.

Amzole India Pvt. Ltd.

A.B. Enterprises

Merck KGaA

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com