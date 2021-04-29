Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Share, Growth Opportunities Analysis and Future Projections till 2024

Felton, California , USA, Apr 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for the product. Automotive adhesive tapes are widely used in the automotive segment to assemble the components. These tapes provide structural strength that have the potential of replacing several mechanical fasteners. They shorten assembly time, exclude the need for surface refinishing, offer uniform thickness and gap filling characteristics and improve manufacturing flexibility.

Automotive adhesive tape market is driven by increasing application in multiple areas of automobile manufacturing and rapid growth in the automobile industry. Moreover, automotive adhesive tapes are comparatively cheap than mechanical fasteners, which paves the market growth of automotive adhesive tapes. The market witnesses the trend of replacing mechanical fasteners with automotive adhesive tapes due to increase in demand for light-weight automobiles. However, growing concerns of environment are expected to restrain the market growth of automotive adhesive tapes in the years to come.

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Adhesive Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Acrylic

Natural rubber

Butyl

Others

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Backing Material Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Polypropylene

Paper

Cloth

Foam

PVC

Others

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Masking tapes

Double-sided tapes

Reinforced tapes

Specialty tapes

The major players in automotive adhesive tape industry include 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, HB fuller, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg., Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group Plc, Tesa SE, Lintec Corporation and Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

Global Automotive adhesive tapes Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

