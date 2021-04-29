Cell Isolation/Separation Market Share and Competition by Manufacturers 2025

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, Apr 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global cell isolation/ separation market size was estimated at USD 3.6 billion in 2016. There has been a recent increase in the use of the cell isolation in the stem cells research and cancer studies by the biotechnology companies and pharmaceuticals. This has triggered immense demand for related products. The cell separation is used for advanced analytical procedures in cancer and stem cells research. This has resulted in high demand for proteins and in turn is expected to support the cell isolation market during the forecast period.

Personalized medicine is customized medical treatment for each individual which facilitates greater outcomes. The cell isolation market procedures can be used for personalized medicine for the early detection of the diseases and to provide proper treatment. The separation of different cell types is a vital step for research, diagnostics, biomedical, and biotechnological applications. Thus, the rising demand for personalized medicine is a major factor augmenting the cell separation products.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cell-isolation-separation-market/request-sample

Product Insights

The product segment is fragmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. The increase in investment in research and development activities by the biotech companies has led to a boost in the cell separation products. This has led to a surge in demand of the cell separation consumables adding to the segment growth.

The instruments segment is projected grow at a significant rate due to product development and advancement during the forecast period. This advancement is helpful in the efficient cell separation and diagnostics purposes. The increasing incidence of diseases is responsible for the rise in demand for therapeutics which in turn is adds to the growth of the separation products.

Application Insights

The biomolecule segment is reported to have the highest revenue share in 2016. The increasing focus on the production of the biopharmaceuticals such as monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and proteins add to the segment growth. Moreover, the increasing research investments and government funding has propelled the sector growth.

The cancer and stem cells research segment are expected to exhibit rapid growth in the forecast period. The growing investments made by the pharmaceutical companies in stem cells research is a major factor responsible for the growth of the segment. Investments are expected to yield newer products in the research process, ultimately increasing the demand for the novel and efficient techniques used in stem cells research adding to the market growth.

End User Insights

The end users segment is further categorized into research laboratories, institutes, and biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies. The research laboratories and institutes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. This is due to the increased prevalence of the stem cells and cancer research.

The biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for remarkable revenue share in the market. This is due to an increase in the R&D investment by biologics manufacturers for research activities related to protein therapeutics, monoclonal antibody, and cancer & stem cells research, which is expected to boost the demand for cell isolation products.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in the 2016. Presence of major biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical companies in the region as well as highly developed infrastructure has contributed to the growth of the regional sector. In addition, product advancements and drug discoveries in the region is further anticipated to boost growth.

Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are penetrating the Asia Pacific region owing to high target population base, increasing disposable incomes, cheap labor, and rapidly growing economy. With highly populated countries, offer a large gene pool for more research thus. further helping the cell isolation market in the region. Moreover, there are less stringent regulations along with the availability of the skilled but cheap worker which add to the market growth.

Competitive Insights

Some of the key players in the market are BD Biosciences; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; GE Healthcare; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.; Terumo BCT; and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. The increasing merger, acquisition, and collaboration between the companies have profited the cell isolation market growth. For instance, In August 2016, STEMCELL Technologies Inc. and GE Healthcare announced a licensing agreement. According to which STEMCELL Technologies’ T-Cell reagents will be commercialize by GE Healthcare. This reagent can be used for the separation, culture, and activation of T-cells in clinical applications. Moreover, the newer product launch and regional expansion have also attributed to the market growth.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com