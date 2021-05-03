White box Server Market Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2025

The global white box server market is anticipated to value USD 25.53 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. Rising adoption of several open-source platforms like Project Scorpio and Open Compute Project coupled with the rising demand containerization and micro-servers is estimated to trigger the market growth.

The x86 Servers segment held the largest share across the global market in 2017 on account of its features like availability of more options and cheaper servers to cater to end-user demand. On the other hand, the segment of Non-x86 Server is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years due to increased agility of IT infrastructure and the deployment of customized software.

In 2017, the datacenters segment dominated the global market owing to the surging adoption of data centers by several organizations across developed regions like North America and Europe. Also, their features like customization and flexible operations are anticipated to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

North America held the largest share exceeding 30.0% across the global market in 2017 due to the shifting trend of digitalization prevailing among several enterprises located across the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025 owing to the surging adoption of digital services and mobile devices by the millennial population.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Non-x86 Server segment is projected to register highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

The datacenters segment held the highest share of more than 65.0% in terms of revenue during 2017 across the global market.

In 2017, North America accounted for dominant share of around 30.0% across the global white box server market.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The global whitebox server market is impacted positively on account of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The imposition of work from home policies by several organizations and the implementation of the online education system are driving the need for strong servers across the globe. Also, travel restrictions by several governments, the rising influence of the e-commerce industry, and surging usage of the internet are propelling the need for efficient and flexible servers, thereby facilitating the market growth. Such factors are also projected to propel the market growth over the post-pandemic period.

Global White box Server Market : Key Players

MiTac Holdings Corp.; Penguin Computing; Celestica Inc.; ZT Sytems; Compal Electronics; and Hyve Solutions.

