Glass Bottle Molds Market Witness Stellar Revenue Growth Across Top Regional Pockets, Report by Fact.MR

Global Glass Bottle Molds Market: An Overview

Glass bottle molds are used to manufacture glass bottles of desired shape and capacity through the process of fusion. The shape of the glass bottle molds used highly influence the final form of the glass bottle. Glass bottle molds are usually made up of string metal. The global glass bottle molds market is driven by the continued need to replace the molds after a certain amount of usage.

The key focus of glass bottle molds manufacturers is to ensure that the glass bottles produced are free from bubbles, and wavy or imprecise lines. The demand for glass bottle molds is expected to decline due to the ongoing shift in preference towards plastic bottles. The primary driver for glass bottle molds is expected to be the preference for glass by premium alcohol brands.

Glass is preferred for alcoholic beverage packaging, especially for beer and wine. The global glass bottle molds market is anticipated to register sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Glass Bottle Molds Market: Dynamics

The global glass bottle molds market is expected to pass through tough times as plastic bottles face a substantial increase in demand during the forecast period. The average American essentially consumes more bottled water than soda. Glass bottles, being brittle, are facing a shortage in demand across the world. However, one of the advantages of glass bottle molds is their customizability.

The global packaging industry has witnessed a significant change in the past decade, creating a need for absolute customization. Glass bottle molds are widely used in bottling plants which cumulatively produce millions of bottles a day. Manufacturers of glass bottle molds focus on improving the aesthetic appearance of glass bottles.

Therefore, glass bottle molds with unique shapes and designs are available for a diverse range of wide-mouthed and thin-necked bottles.

Glass bottle molds designed to shape and slump glass bottles are increasingly being produced with gentle curves and designs and may feature brand logos for marketing purposes. The designing process for glass bottle molds is increasingly being integrated with modern 3-D modeling software to accurately measure the size of the parison, mold, and the final product.

Global Glass Bottle Molds Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global glass bottle molds market is segmented into –

Blow Mold

Funnel

Neckring

Blank Mold

Baffles

Others

On the basis of end use, the global glass bottle molds market is segmented into –

Alcoholic beverage bottles Wine Whisky Beer Others

Non-alcoholic beverage bottles CSDs Fruit juices Others



Global Glass Bottle Molds Market: Regional Outlook

The North American glass bottle molds market is expected to lead in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established beverage packaging industry in the region.

However, the glass bottle molds market is anticipated to face a reduction in consumption due to the ever-increasing consumption of plastic bottles. The consumption of glass bottles has been declining in the United States. This might hamper the growth of the glass bottle molds market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the biggest contributor to the growth in consumption of glass bottles. The Asia Pacific glass bottle molds market is expected to expand at a moderate pace, bolstered by the increase in consumption of CSDs and alcoholic beverages.

The Latin American glass bottle molds market is expected to witness sluggish growth initially due to low consumer confidence and slow pace of economic recovery which has led to prioritized expenditure.

Global Glass Bottle Molds Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global glass bottle molds market are –

Sonomo Moules De Verrerie

Kararmaz Glass Mould Industry Ltd Co.

Changshu Alpha Glass Mould Co. Ltd

Fuchang Glass Mould Factory

Changshu Weiheng Mould Manufacture Co., Ltd

