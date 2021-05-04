Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Prominent Players, Recent Developments and Trend Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market size is expected to value at USD 30.4 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and recent technological advancement in the healthcare sector. Globally, the joint reconstruction devices market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 4.9% in forecast period.

Key Players:

Covidien plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Depuy Synthes

Smith and Nephew

Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC

Conmed Corporation

Donjoy

Nuvasive

Wright Medical Technology Inc

Growth Drivers:

Factors such as modernization of surgical devices and procedures coupled with increase in the health expenditure by local governments from developed economies across the globe are expected to amplify the growth of the market, in recent years.

Globally, the joint reconstruction devices market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 4.9% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market. Additionally, the rise in demand for minimally invasive diagnostic, innovative surgical methodologies, increase in occurrence of orthopedic conditions, and a large patient pool are some of the critical factors attributing to the growth of joint reconstruction devices industry, in recent years. Substantial rise in the elderly population in both developed and developing economies across the globe are driving the demand for joint reconstruction surgeries and devices.

Technique Outlook:

Joint replacement Implants Bone Graft Allograft Synthetic Osteotomy Arthroscopy Resurfacing Arthrodesis



Joint Type Outlook:

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Ankle

Regional Insights:

The joint reconstruction devices industry is divided by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in adoption of latest technologies in medical & pharmaceutical sector and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the joint reconstruction devices market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with favorable government policies, rise in the foreign investment due to numerous initiatives by local governments, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential opportunities in the region.

