Hill Rom and Vyaire Medical are leading players in Spirometers Market

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global Spirometer Market is expected to reach USD 1,047 million by 2023 from USD 655 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Market growth is largely driven by the rising global incidence of respiratory diseases, global population, and technological advancements in spirometer devices.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=18015659

Opportunities for growth of the market exist in emerging economies on account of increasing pollution levels and rising awareness regarding COPD and other respiratory conditions. On the other hand, the time required to carry out tests using spirometers and data accuracy issues associated with personalized spirometers are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

The spirometers market is highly consolidated in nature, with a few players offering a variety of products. The major players operating in this market are Hill Rom (US), Vyaire Medical (US), Fukuda Sangyo (Japan), Chest MI (Japan), Schiller AG (Switzerland), MGC Diagnostics (US), Medical International Research (Italy), NDD Medical Technologies (Switzerland), Vitalograph (UK), and MidMark Corporation (US).

The key strategies followed by most companies in the spirometers market are product launches and partnerships. These two strategies accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped from 2015 to 2018.

Hill-Rom is the largest player in the spirometers market. The company focuses on the development of devices, consumables, accessories, and software required to perform spirometer tests. These products are sold under the brand Welch Allyn. The company also invests a significant amount on research and development activities. In 2018, it spent ~5% of its revenue on R&D activities. The company has a global presence through its own subsidiaries as well as a network of distributors. Hill Rom has become a key player in the spirometers market after its acquisition of Welch Allyn.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=18015659

Vyaire Medical is a pioneer in the spirometers market. As a result, it has a strong foothold in the spirometers devices market. The company was formed through a partnership between BD and Apax Fund Partners when BD divested its respiratory care business. Apax Fund took over the complete holdings of Vyaire Medical in 2018. Vyaire Medical has a global distribution network and a good brand reputation among end users. The company manufactures spirometer devices, consumables, and accessories required to perform tests as well as the software required for analyzing the data obtained from spirometry tests. Such a diverse product portfolio and its global distribution network have made the company a leader in the spirometers market.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com