Key Players in the Global Oleoresins Market and Forecast to 2025

The oleoresins market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for natural products and increasing industrial application of oleoresins in different sectors

Key players in this market include Akay Group (India), Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), AVT Naturals (India), Givaudan (Switzerland), PT Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), Ungerer & Company (US), Kancor Ingredients Ltd. (India), Plant Lipids (India), Kalsec Inc.(US), Gazignaire (France), and Universal Oleoresins (India).

Download PDF Brochure

Synthite Industries Private Ltd (India) is one of the largest producers of plant extracts such as oleoresins in the Asia Pacific region. The company claims to account for more than 30% share in the global oleoresins market. It has an increasing presence across regions with its products supplied in around 11 countries, globally. Synthite Industries offers over 500 products, including essential oils, spice extracts, herb extracts, tea & coffee extracts, floral extracts, vanilla extracts, dried fruit extracts, natural colors, seasonings, spray-dried/encapsulated products, and phytochemicals.

The company offers a range of oleoresins-based products to serve various industries, such as food, beverage, confectionery, health & wellness, and personal care, as well as agriculture and livestock. It has an operational presence in regions, such as Asia Pacific and North America with its units in China, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka, besides Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh in India.

Request for Customization

Plant Lipids (India) is a company offering various products through several segments, such as flavor ingredients, spice & seasonings, fragrance ingredients, natural food colors, and nutraceutical ingredients. It supplies nearly 500 products to over 80 countries across the globe. The company offers oleoresins under the flavor ingredients segment.

Some of the major oleoresins offered by the company are black pepper, capsicum, cardamom, celery seeds, and clove. Plant Lipids has its manufacturing facilities in India and Sri Lanka with its operating units in India and the UK, and its marketing offices in Germany, Bangkok, and Sri Lanka. The company has opened a new office in Indonesia, which was the fourth office of the company in Asia. This expansion has strengthened the company’s capability to cater to the demands in the Asian market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441