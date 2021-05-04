Cleanroom Technology Market: Growth of the Biologics Sector

PUNE, India, 2021-May-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, growing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology are driving the growth of cleanroom technologies market.

What the Market Looks Like?

Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, the global cleanroom technology market is estimated to reach USD 7.9 Billion by the end of 2024. The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to its favorable government regulations, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing base of pharma companies in the country, all of which are driving adoption of cleanroom solutions in the Asia Pacific.

The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users. This segment includes safety consumables and cleaning consumables.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263122482

What Drives the Market?

The growth of the global market for cleanroom technology is primarily influenced by the following factors:

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Growth of the Biologics Sector

Rising Demand for Parenteral and Injectable Pharmaceutical Formulations

Growing Demand for Medical Devices

Advancements in Cleanroom Technologies

Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing base of pharma companies are some of the key factors driving the growth of the cleanroom technologies market

Read more about cleanroom technologies market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cleanroom-technology.asp