Rising Use Of Backing Material For Packaging In Food & Beverages And Chemical Industry, Drives Growth Of Backing Material Market

Backing Material Market: Overview

Backing materials are made of paper, synthetic backing material and other coated materials, which are used as one of the components in adhesive tapes and to manufacture labels. Backing materials are used in food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical sector and other end-user industries for labeling purposes.

The rise in the packaged food and beverages industry is likely to expand the market for backing materials. Backing materials are used in the adhesive tapes to reduce the cost of labeling and packaging alternatives, as they are a blend of both.

With the increasing developments and innovation among the packaging industry, backing materials are becoming a significant segment in the market as a better product labeling application.The growing packing industry will have a positive impact on backing material market as demand for labeling adhesive tapes are directly proportional to the need for backing material in the packaging industry.

Backing Material Market: Market Dynamics

The rising use of backing material for packaging in the food & beverages industry, chemical industry, the pharmaceutical industry and cosmetics industry is the key drivers for the growth of the global backing material market.

Additionally, the properties of backing material such as its ability to stick to adhesives, good binding properties and water resistance due to silicone coatings are likely to increase the demand for backing material in the packaging industry.

The growing use for ready-to-eat food products and ready-to-drink beverages is expected to increase the demand for backing materials over the forecast period. Moreover, the expanding use of consumer products and cosmetics and beauty products will lead to an increase in the use of the backing material.

Backing Material Market: Market Segmentation

The backing material market is segmented into different parts based on the material type, end-user industries and geography. Among material types, synthetic backing is commonly used for the manufacturing of labels, adhesive tapes and other products.

Based on the material type, the backing material market is segmented into:

Paper

Synthetic Backing

Other Material Types

Based on end-user industries, the backing material market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Personal & Beauty Care

Home Care Products

Other End-user industries

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Backing Material Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the backing material market are Fabric Backing & Finishing Company, 3M Company, Bay Tech Label, Inc., QLM label makers, AM Labels Ltd, Rebsons Labels and Label Systems, Inc. among others.

