Global Leading Key Players and Recent Developments in the Livestock Grow Lights Market

The Livestock Grow Lights Market is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2018 to USD 8.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the livestock grow lights market include the increasing demand and consumption of animal-based products such as meat, milk, and eggs. Further, rising focus on livestock welfare and growth along with technological innovation for smart farming practices is projected to drive the market.

Download PDF Brochure

The major livestock grow lights vendors include OSRAM (Germany), Signify Holding (Netherlands), DeLaval (Sweden), Big Dutchman (Germany), Uni-light LED (Sweden), Once Inc. (US), AGRILIGHT BV (Netherlands), Aruna Lighting (Netherlands), HATO BV (Netherlands), Shenzhen Hontech-Wins (China), CBM Lighting (Canada), Fienhage Poultry Solutions (Germany), SUNBIRD (South Africa), ENIM UAB (Lithuania), and Greengage Lighting (UK).

These players have adopted various growth strategies such as expansions & investments and new product launches to expand their presence in the global livestock grow lights market. Expansion is witnessed to be the most dominating strategy adopted by major players. This has helped key players to increase their presence in different regions.

OSRAM is one of the leading lighting manufacturers with increasing applications in automotive, entertainment lights, horticulture, industrial applications, office, retail, smart city, sports facilities, street, and wearables & mobiles. It has three business segments—Opto Semiconductors (OS), Specialty Lighting (SP), and Lighting Solutions & System (LSS). The company provides LED, fluorescent, and infra-red lights for livestock such as cow, swine, horse, and small animals under the business segment–Specialty Lighting.

Request for Customization

Furthermore, DeLaval, the manufacturer of equipment & technology for milk production and animal husbandry provides various solutions for milking, farm management, feeding, manure handling, and ventilation & lighting is expanding in other regions to tap new markets.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441