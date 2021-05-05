Pedelec Market – Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2027

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Oxide Pedelec Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation and key prospects. The insights and analytics on the Oxide Pedelec Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

With the growing awareness about negative effects of internal combustion engines in conventional vehicles on the environment, consumers are making a shift away from petrol/diesel vehicles. Unlike CI engines in vehicles, pedelecs generate no harmful emissions and do not contribute to air pollution, thereby, providing a sustainable mode of transportation. The environmental relevance of pedelecs is one of the most important factors accelerating growth of the pedelec market.

While increased environmental awareness has provided a fillip to the global sales of electric vehicles, health-conscious consumers are more inclined towards purchasing pedelec. Owing to their positive impacts on the environmental health as well as physical health, the number of pedelecs sold across the world is expected to surge in the coming years.

Safety Concerns about Pedelecs are Triggering Stringent Regulatory Actions Worldwide

The pedelec market has been witnessing positive growth since the past few years, however, with the increasing sales of pedelecs across the world, governing bodies have developed some standards and regulations to ensure safety of the bicycles. Governing organizations across the globe have developed some legal criteria that all the pedelecs manufactured and marketed must conform to, which have influenced pedelec market players to modify their salient business strategies.

The U.K government recently made amendment in the Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycles Regulations 1983, which modified the maximum permitted power of the electric motor in pedelecs and weight limits. The European Commission has imposed the Motor Insurance Directive on pedelecs launched in the European markets. The Australian government has published a document on ‘Vehicle standards information’, which covers rules and regulations on mopeds and power-assisted pedal cycles (pedelecs). In addition, in the U.S., the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has developed some guidelines and standards to regulate the manufacturing and sales of electric bikes, including pedelecs, to protect the consumer health from risks of injury or death associated with the use of pedelecs.

The Oxide Pedelec Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

