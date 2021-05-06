NO MORE BRACE FACE – GET INVISALIGN BY A QUALIFIED DENTIST IN BOCA RATON

Boca Raton, FL, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — The desire to have a beautiful smile is easy to understand, but not everyone is thrilled to wear braces. Fortunately, there are alternative methods to correct gaps, crooked teeth, and poor bites. Dentists today are treating more kids and adults without traditional wire supports. Invisalign aligners have made the process of fixing uneven teeth less distressing. However, it is always best to know complete details before deciding to get fitted with aligners.

WHAT IS INVISALIGN?

It is a dental treatment used to improve one’s smile. Plus, you are the right candidate for Invisalign if you have mild to moderate misalignment. The process involves clear plastic aligner trays that help push your teeth in proper placement. Qualified Invisalign dentists in Boca Raton suggest using the trays for at least 20 hours a day while maintaining your everyday oral wellness, which is challenging with traditional brackets.

BENEFITS OF INVISALIGN

So what are the advantages of using Invisalign aligners over braces or brackets? Here is what we tell our patients:

Attractive

Unlike metal wires on your teeth, Invisalign is an attractive choice. It is clear, and most people cannot even tell if you are wearing them. It allows you to smile without feeling conscious and having to hide behind the metal support.

Comfortable

The treatment is physically more comfortable as there are no metal wires or brackets to cause painful cuts or ricks in the mouth. The aligners are smooth, have no sharp edges, and do not hurt.

Convenience

Invisalign aligners are gradually becoming the norm for straightening crooked teeth. You do not have to deal with a metal-based product on your teeth, making them incredibly convenient for both kids and adults.

Removable

Aligners are removable trays, so eating, brushing, and flossing are made comfortable and pain-free. They have minimal impact on your daily life activities, allowing you to practice better oral hygiene without the risk of developing gum diseases. You can carry out the entire treatment and not worry about food particles sticking and staying stuck to the braces.

Minimal Maintenance

Unlike braces, Invisalign aligners need minimum maintenance. Sure they get dingy while you wear them, but your dentist can suggest ways to freshen up the aligners and keep them uncontaminated.

