Ziqitza HealthCare Ltd, wins tender for Highway Helpline number 1033

A fleet of 40 ambulances will be launched in phases across the North Zone of India

Mumbai, India, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL), Asia’s largest private emergency medical service (EMS) provider has successfully won the tender/Contract for the toll-free emergency highway helpline number 1033 in India. The fleet has 40 ambulances which will be launched in phases across the North Zone covering Chandigarh, Jammu, Uttrakhand, Shimla, Lucknow, Varanasi & East UP.

The long wait of the people for rescue services at the crucial National Highway (NH) will now be easy available round-the-clock and the service can be availed on emergency by dialling a toll-free number 1033. The state-of-the-art ambulance will help ferry critical patients safely to the nearest district hospitals.

With only 1 per cent of the world’s vehicles, India accounts for 11 per cent of the global death in road accidents, the highest in the world, according to a report by the World Bank. A recent study commissioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) estimates the socio-economic costs of road crashes at Rs 1,47,114 crore in India, which is equivalent to 0.77 per cent of the country’s GDP.

At the individual level, road crash injuries and deaths impose a severe financial burden and push entire (non-poor) households into poverty and the already poor into debt. As per the Ministry, 76.2 per cent of people who are killed in road crashes are in their prime working-age, 18-45 years. We at Ziqitza Limited based on various data stresses that an accident cost is a tremendous burden to society and the nation, and the estimated cost of a death in a road accident is around 50-90 lakhs for a family.

Speaking about the impact of road crashes, Mr. Nandadeep Pandharkar – Sr. Vice President, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited said “In a country like India, where the NH act as the main connector across the country and death ratio increases during monsoon and winter it is imperative to have well equipped and highly trained staff to stabilize the patient and ensure they get timely access to the nearest hospital care. We appreciate the initiative taken by the National Authority of India to have a toll free number for people to immediately recall and seek timely medical response and increase the survival chances of the road accident patients. The ambulance introduced in this initiative will bewell-equipped with life-saving equipment’s and trained para medical staff. It is designed to help in rushing the patients, especially mishap victims, to the nearest health hub in the district,”

We support the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) initiative of ensuring safe travel on National Highways as these roads are often characterized as high speed, high volume roads with a maximum number of fatalities and injuries in accidents and the fact that timely treatment of the injured will save many lives as well as for reporting of information like obstruction of highways due to fallen tree, animal accidents, flat tyre, bad road condition etc. Ziqitza Rajasthan and Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan support NHAI for its Emergency Highway Helpline initiative.

Commenting on the success, Mr. Nandadeep Pandharkar further added, “We are glad that Ziqitza’s expertise of successfully operating ambulance services across the country and diverse terrains are been utilized in providing emergency services for rescuing people at the crucial National Highways. We would like to acknowledge and thank National Highways Authority of India for their support & consideration. Emergency Medical service has come a long way, since we began our operations in the country. Our aim is to contribute to the nation and help save more lives and provide assistance to everyone in need of medical emergency.”