Upside West Village Offers Dining with a View

Dallas, Texas, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Upside West Village is pleased to announce they offer dining with a view for a unique experience. This rooftop restaurant offers various shared plate options suitable for the entire dining party, along with an array of desserts and an extensive drink selection, including signature cocktails, wine and beer.

Those who wish to dine at Upside West Village can easily make reservations through their website, securing a table with a breathtaking view of downtown Dallas. It’s the perfect location for romantic dates, cocktail parties or just a night out on the town. With a convenient location on top of the Canopy by Hilton Hotel, guests will enjoy delicious treats and drinks.

In addition to the brilliant views of the city, Upside West Village has created a comfortable environment for their patrons to enjoy. Whether individuals prefer an intimate table near the edge of the balcony for unobstructed views or a group chooses to be seated on comfortable couches for a more casual experience, the rooftop restaurant offers something for everyone. During the evening hours, a fireplace in the restaurant adds a touch of elegant ambiance.

Anyone interested in learning about the dining experience offered can find out more by visiting the Upside West Village website or by calling 1-214-522-2929.

About Upside West Village: Upside West Village is a rooftop restaurant perched on top of the Canopy by Hilton Hotel in downtown Dallas. With fantastic views of the city and a shared plate and drinks menu, patrons can find the perfect way to spend their evening or a part of their day. It’s the ideal location for romantic dates, cocktail parties and more.

