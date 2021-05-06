Xterminator Offers WDI and Termite Inspection Real Estate Services in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — For the past several years, Xterminator Pest Control has been offering multiple kinds of pest control services in Columbus, Ohio. The company is now extending its services to both commercial and residential properties.

When buying or selling a house, it’s important to be aware of all the issues that can be a result of the presence of bugs and pests. Carpenter ants, termites, beetles, carpenter bees, and other wood-eating insects lurk under the wood and usually go unnoticed. They can cause substantial damage to any property. According to the Environment Protection Agency, a single WDI infestation can damage billions of dollars proper every year.

CDC’s research highlight that during lockdown restrictions, the behavior of termites changed; they were forced to look for food inside the houses and buildings. Xterminator’s services work to keep homes free from these emerging pest problems.

A senior spokesperson for the company stated, “At Xterminator Pest Control, we understand that pests, WDI, and termites can be a hassle and are harmful for health. To keep you and your loved ones safe, we ensure that our team eliminates pest problems and makes your homes safer. We ensure reliable, effective, and affordable solutions to insect and pest infestations.

Our team of expert technicians inspects and fumigates properties all around Ohio by using state-of-the-art technology. Our technicians have the immense knowledge and experience that enables them to call for a custom approach when needed. Their WDI and termite inspection services provide relevant solutions for all kinds of properties.”

Xterminator Pest Control offers top-notch WDI and termite inspection real estate services in Columbus, Ohio. With a wide range of services, including interior and exterior pest control, bed bug treatment, removal of mice and rats, and termite treatments. The company is also planning to launch new and more effective solutions in the future.

Xterminator Pest Control provides its services to residents of Columbus, Ohio. The company aims to prioritize clients’ needs and provide them with a pest-free zone that will contribute to their growth and well-being by keeping in mind Ohio’s safety standards. It also offers great value for money.

