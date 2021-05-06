https://www.buckleup.com/press-releases/buckle-welcomes-insurance-and-auto-product-executives-to-advance-inclusive-digital-financial-services-platform

Jersey City, N.J., 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Buckle, an inclusive tech-enabled financial services company, has added insurance product executive, Andrew Sand as Vice President of Product Management and auto dealership executive, Tim Morris as Director, Dealer Development. Andrew comes from Farmers Insurance where he was Head of Commercial Auto. Tim most recently served as Director of Outside Sales at Cox Automotive. Buckle’s digital financial services platform serves the emerging middle class and providers to the gig economy.

Andrew’s experience will forward Buckle’s mission in advancing its insurance products to support Buckle driver members with excellent auto insurance coverages at fair prices. Tim’s experience will expand Buckle’s dealership partner network to provide members with high quality leased vehicles at affordable rates from the best automotive retailers in the U.S.

“By providing more comprehensive and affordable insurance and credit to the emerging middle class of the gig economy and its providers, Buckle helps our members increase their take-home pay by 5-25%,” said Marty Young, co-founder and CEO of Buckle. “We are thrilled that Tim will be sourcing the highest quality vehicles at the best prices from the most reputable automotive retailers for our members that are financed by Buckle credit and supported by Buckle insurance products developed by Andy.”

Andrew served as Director of Product Management, Commercial Lines for Mercury Insurance for nearly 12 years. He had P&L responsibility for both Commercial Auto and Commercial Multi-peril lines of the business. For more than 16 years, he held various underwriting, sales and service, and product positions at Progressive Insurance.

“Buckle has assembled an exceptionally talented team incredibly focused on building and delivering financial products and services to an underserved, yet increasingly important group of people, gig economy workers,” said Andrew Sand. “I’m excited and energized to bring my experience to the forefront of Buckle’s innovation in a traditionally bureaucratic industry.”

Tim has held various sales positions at automotive companies of all sizes, from startups to multinational corporations, including Mercedes-Benz, VinSolutions, Grayson BMW, and Dealertrack, among others. He has extensive experience in retail auto dealership operation and dealership vendor and partner representation.

“As more Americans look to gig economy driving to supplement their income, those with poor or no credit find themselves shut out from affordable, traditional financing when they need a reliable car for personal and gig use,” said Tim Morris. “Because Buckle understands credit scores do not accurately reflect true financial risk and is able to provide access to those cars for gig drivers at affordable rates, this opens up a huge opportunity for car dealers previously unavailable. I’m excited to join Buckle and use my experience to bring gig economy drivers and dealers together.”

About Buckle

Buckle is the inclusive, digital financial services company serving the emerging middle class and providers to the gig economy. Using a portfolio of technologies and data sources, Buckle provides insurance and credit products to those who earn less than the average American wage and are subsequently penalized for having poor or no credit. Connect with Buckle on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.buckleup.com.

Media Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com

All trademarks recognized.

#