Green Relief Health Boutique Medical Spa Open in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Green Relief Health medical spa celebrated its grand opening on February 5 at 7690 Belair Road – Suite 1, in the Belair Beltway Shopping Center.

Green Relief Health is a brand new, boutique-style medical spa that is defining beauty and defying time by offering the most proven and safe non-invasive aesthetic and rejuvenation services. Green Relief Health does not believe in a “cookie-cutter” approach or in offering every service available in the industry. Instead, the company believes that selecting only the safest and most effective technology for our clients is of the highest importance. Services include Injectable Dermal Fillers, Botox and Dysport, Skin Care, IV Nutrient Therapy, vitamin booster shots, and more.

The new location provides a cutting-edge medical spa for patients in the Baltimore, Perry Hall, Kingsville, Parkville, White Marsh, Towson, Rosedale, Overlea, and surrounding areas to receive advanced anti-aging services.

Founded by a licensed medical provider with over 10 years of medical health experience, Green Relief Health, the only true medical spa in the Perry Hall area, understands how to select superior and proven technology to ensure safe and successful results. Green Relief Health is committed to providing services that will encourage better health, happiness, and confidence to help define what the client’s idea of beauty is, while defying their aging process.

In addition to medical spa services, Green Relief Health is one of the leading medical cannabis certification providers in Maryland. Green Relief Health helps individuals in discovering cannabis-derived treatment options for a wide-range of medical conditions through in-office and telemedicine consultations. Our patients can also receive a CBD consultation and speak with a specialist about a personalized CBD regimen to help with beauty and wellness. The building is shared with CBD Supply Maryland which is one of Baltimore’s leading CBD sources. This allows Green Relief Health to feature an in-office retail store offering a wide-selection of CBD, beauty, and anti-aging products, such as CBD oils, gummies, topicals, pet products and more also available online at www.cbdsupplymaryland.com.

For more information on Green Relief Health’s location or services visit www.greenreliefhealth.com or call (410) 368-0420.

About Green Relief Health

Green Relief Health is committed to the philosophy that there are no “one size fits all” solutions. They are not restricted to a single technology or approach. Instead, they invest in their practitioners and in their clients and concentrate on identifying customized solutions for their clients’ individual goals and needs.

Focusing on non-surgical aesthetic treatments, Green Relief Health’s services include skin rejuvenation and maintenance, hormone optimization, injectable dermal fillers, IV Nutrient Therapy, and more.

Green Relief Health also specializes in medical cannabis certifications. The company is devoted to assisting individuals with discovering cannabis-derived treatment options for a wide-range of medical conditions.

Green Relief Health’s convenient telemedicine option operates throughout the state of Maryland providing certification consultations, CBD consultations, and high-quality CBD products.