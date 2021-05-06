LeCesse Development Corp. breaks ground on luxury apartment community in Merrimack, NH

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — LeCesse Development Corp., a leading multifamily developer, is breaking ground on a 224-unit, best-in-class apartment community in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Slate at Merrimack will be located off of Everett Turnpike and directly adjacent to the Merrimack Premium Outlets. The community is less than 15 minutes from Manchester and Nashua. Its residents will have easy, convenient access to the thousands of high-quality jobs located throughout Southern New Hampshire’s thriving employment market.

“Merrimack has seen a steady increase in the number of companies in and around it. With more people moving to this growing city for employment opportunities, the need for housing is continuing to rise,” said Caleb Keenan, COO of LeCesse. “Our project Slate at Merrimack will be the solution many are looking for and we’re confident many people will soon call this high-end apartment community their home.”

The new apartment community will consist of one four-story mid-rise, elevator-serviced building with climate-controlled corridors and a detached 7,200-square-foot clubhouse. Available units include one bedroom, one bedroom with a den, two bedrooms, and two bedrooms with a den. Heated garage parking is also available for rent.

LeCesse is committed to producing high-quality, luxury living spaces for residents and Slate will uphold this standard. Units will feature spacious, open floor plans with high-quality finishes including designer kitchens with quartz countertops, custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, nine-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, large walk-in closets and private balconies. Each unit will also be equipped with smart home technology. Slate will also be certified National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Bronze, verifying efficiency in its design and construction amongst other multifamily communities.

Residents of Slate will be able to enjoy resort-style amenities such as a luxury outdoor pool, pool cabanas, grilling stations, outdoor fire pits and electric car charging stations. An expansive 7,200-square-foot clubhouse with a community kitchen, club room, game room, fully-equipped fitness center and cybercafe will be open to all residents.

In addition to its close proximity to prominent cities and jobs, Slate is in the center of Merrimack’s entertainment offerings. The Merrimack Premium Outlets, one of New Hampshire’s newest outlet shopping mall with over 100 stores and dining options, is located adjacent to the site and the Mall of New Hampshire, a 930,000-square-foot retail center with over 125 specialty stores and a variety of restaurants, is only a 15-minute drive away.

The general contractor for the project is Platinum-LeChase Construction Group, LLC, the civil engineer is Vanasse Hangen Brustlin and the architect is 5G Studio Collaborative.

Financing for the construction was arranged by Walker & Dunlop through Fifth Third Bank and Salem Five and preferred equity from Parse Capital.

