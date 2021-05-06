Marina del Palma Builds New Homes and Community Amenities

Palm Coast, Florida, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Marina del Palma is pleased to announce they are building new homes and community amenities for residents in Palm Coast, Florida, in partnership with Blue Water Homes. The community takes great pride in providing homeowners with the beautiful, luxurious homes they want with a high quality of life with the available amenities.

Blue Water Homes is one of the Marina del Palma builders that builds quality homes for the community. The company crafts custom signature homes to give clients all the features and luxury they want in their new home. In partnership with Marina del Palma, they build Mediterranean-style homes using high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship, so homeowners are delighted with their new homes.

Marina del Palma is currently working on several projects in the community, including a state-of-the-art boathouse at the marina and a community clubhouse, complete with a resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. In addition, the community has nine homes under construction or in the planning process to accelerate the expansion of the residential area.

Anyone interested in learning about the construction projects underway or their work with Blue Water Homes can find out more by visiting the Marina del Palma website or by calling 1-386-986-2411.

About Marina del Palma: Marina del Palma is a luxury community located in Palm Coast, Florida. With beautiful homes constructed by some of the top builders in the industry and various community amenities, including a dockside clubhouse, marina, dog park, boat storage and more. This private gated community is the ideal location for a high quality of life right on the waterfront.

