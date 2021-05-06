Local artist Mateo Blanco brings the Queen of Pop to Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla., 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — When imagining the palm tree-lined streets of Palm Beach, glitz, glamour and the color pink may come to mind. This being said, there’s no better place for a pink work of art paying tribute to the Queen of Pop Madonna!

American artist Mateo Blanco is now showcasing a piece of his ‘Desire’ collection at Gallery Biba in Palm Beach.

“Pink Desire” is part of a four-piece collection depicting pop superstar, Madonna. Each piece has a different color story inspired by the spectrum of desire – pink, red, green and blue. Like Blanco’s other pieces, “Desire” proves to be more than what meets the eye. The seemingly 2D work transforms into an experiential piece of kinetic art when viewed at different angels. Although Blanco is best known for his use of edible materials, the artist purposefully opted for a more durable medium for this piece.

“Madonna has been revolutionizing the music industry for more than 30 years. She’s awakened desires in millions of people around the world,” said Blanco. “I wanted a medium that conveyed the strength and resilience that she’s shown, which is why I stayed away from an edible medium. Over time, it would have ultimately faded, unlike Madonna herself. This collection was made to last, just like the superstar’s legacy.”

At Gallery Biba, “Pink Desire” will join Blanco’s later work, “Hopi Girl” alongside an array of highly curated selections from some of the world’s most sought-after artists, including Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso.

“This piece is full of magic,” said Biba St. Croix, the Gallery Biba’s founder. “‘Pink Desire’ is a beautiful portrait of the Queen of Pop and I know it will be a hit at the gallery.”

Known for his unconventional use of mediums and edible materials, Mateo Blanco is a world-renowned visual and vocal artist. His most noteworthy projects include intricate portraits of Dolly Parton created with cloth and string, Jennifer Lawrence recreated in peanuts, and Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” made entirely of sugar crystals. Blanco’s work can be found in museums and private collections worldwide, including exhibits such as Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museums.

To view Blanco’s art and other projects, visit https://www.artsy.net/artist/mateo-blanco.

About Mateo Blanco

Mateo Blanco stands out for using unusual materials to create works of art, which have captured the attention of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! His art is sold at ArtSpace Virginia Miller Galleries in Coral Gables and Rosenbaum Contemporary in Boca Raton. Some of his pieces have been displayed at Orlando Museum of Art, Disney Springs and Aloft Hotel in downtown Orlando. Blanco was born in Miami in September 1981. Blanco is also a talented opera singer. He sang a birthday celebration for President George H.W. Bush. For more information or inquiries, visit his Instagram @mateoblancoart.