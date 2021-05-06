Lucintel Forecasts Expandable Graphite Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9%

According to the recent study the expandable graphite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by are rising demand for high powered laser machine for cutting and welding, need of laser beam with high beam quality with low cost features, and growing demand for 3D printing market.

Browse 125 figures / charts and 107 tables in this 182 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in expandable graphite market by product form (flame retardant additives, graphite foil and sheets, and others), by flake size (jumbo flake, medium and large flake, small and fine flake), by end use industry (building and construction, consumer electronics, chemical, others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Flame retardant additives market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product form, the expandable graphite market is segmented into flame retardant additives, graphite foil and sheets, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the flame retardant additives market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to stringency in building codes towards the use of flame retardants.

“Within the expandable graphite market, the building and construction segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the building and construction segment is expected to largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing concern towards the fire safety and energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings.

“Asia pacific will dominate the expandable graphite market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adaption of expandable graphite in the material processing applications and growth of the electronics and automotive industries.

Major players of expandable graphite market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. SGL Group, NeoGraf Solution, Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd., HP Materials Solution Inc.,Braide Graphite Group Co. Ltd,GEORG H. LUH GmbH ,Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory, Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Co. Ltd. are among the major expandable graphite providers.

