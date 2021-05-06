Cannabinoid Therapy Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2018 To 2027

A cannabinoid is a class of chemical compounds that change the neurotransmitter release in the brain by acting on cannabinoid receptors in the cells. Cannabinoids are derived from plants and are also referred to as the phytocannabinoids.

Legal issues and cannabis-related abuse might hinder the market growth of cannabinoid therapy. Certain side effects related to the use of cannabinoids like, hallucinations, lung problems, impaired mental functioning, blood pressure problems, etc. might also hinder the market for cannabinoid therapy during the forecast period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2833

According to the study by Mechoulam and Hanus (2000), delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol is the most intensively researched cannabinoid and exhibits the greatest psychoactivity among all the available cannabinoids. Cannabinoid therapy includes the use of these chemical compounds for various cancer cases, neuropathic disorders, spasticity

Important doubts related to the cannabinoid therapy Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Cannabinoid Therapy Market: Drivers

The growing popularity of cannabis among the youth and legalization of recreational cannabis globally are the major factors responsible for driving the cannabinoid therapy market. Increasing incidences of multiple sclerosis spasticity, anorexia nervosa related to HIV/AIDS, nausea, and cancer are also contributing to the demand for cannabinoid therapy during the forecast period..

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2833

Cannabinoid Therapy Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global cannabinoid therapy market can be segmented on the basis of Cephalometric X-ray type, technology, product type, end users, and geography.

Based on therapy type, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Cannabinol (CBN)

Others

Based on product type, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

Oils

Capsules

Isolates

E-liquids

Topicals

Others

Based on applications, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

Cannabinoid therapy for cancer

Cannabinoid therapy for spasticity

Cannabinoid therapy for neuropathic disorders

Others

Based on end users, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Cancer Centers

Military Healthcare Settings

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Based on geography, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

CIS & Russia

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2833

Cannabinoid Therapy Market: Overview

Epidiolex, which is manufactured by the United Kingdom-based company called GW Pharmaceuticals is the first ever marijuana-based medication that got approved by the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and has become available for sale in all the 50 states in 2018.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2833/S

Why Go For Fact.MR ?

Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

COVID-19 analysis with credible insights

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR – https://www.biospace.com/article/latest-insights-on-nano-healthcare-technology-market-post-covid-fact-mr-new-report-analyzes/

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates