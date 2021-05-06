Cannabinoid Therapy Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2018 To 2027

A cannabinoid is a class of chemical compounds that change the neurotransmitter release in the brain by acting on cannabinoid receptors in the cells. Cannabinoids are derived from plants and are also referred to as the phytocannabinoids.

Legal issues and cannabis-related abuse might hinder the market growth of cannabinoid therapy. Certain side effects related to the use of cannabinoids like, hallucinations, lung problems, impaired mental functioning, blood pressure problems, etc. might also hinder the market for cannabinoid therapy during the forecast period.

According to the study by Mechoulam and Hanus (2000), delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol is the most intensively researched cannabinoid and exhibits the greatest psychoactivity among all the available cannabinoids. Cannabinoid therapy includes the use of these chemical compounds for various cancer cases, neuropathic disorders, spasticity

Important doubts related to the cannabinoid therapy Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Cannabinoid Therapy Market: Drivers

The growing popularity of cannabis among the youth and legalization of recreational cannabis globally are the major factors responsible for driving the cannabinoid therapy market. Increasing incidences of multiple sclerosis spasticity, anorexia nervosa related to HIV/AIDS, nausea, and cancer are also contributing to the demand for cannabinoid therapy during the forecast period..

Cannabinoid Therapy Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global cannabinoid therapy market can be segmented on the basis of Cephalometric X-ray type, technology, product type, end users, and geography.

Based on therapy type, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

  • Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
  • Cannabidiol (CBD)
  • Cannabinol (CBN)
  • Others

Based on product type, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

  • Oils
  • Capsules
  • Isolates
  • E-liquids
  • Topicals
  • Others

Based on applications, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

  • Cannabinoid therapy for cancer
  • Cannabinoid therapy for spasticity
  • Cannabinoid therapy for neuropathic disorders
  • Others

Based on end users, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

  • Hospitals
  • Cancer Centers
  • Military Healthcare Settings
  • Rehabilitation Centers
  • Others

Based on geography, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • CIS & Russia
  • APEJ
  • Middle East & Africa

Cannabinoid Therapy Market: Overview

Epidiolex, which is manufactured by the United Kingdom-based company called GW Pharmaceuticals is the first ever marijuana-based medication that got approved by the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and has become available for sale in all the 50 states in 2018.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

