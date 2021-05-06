Professional Dental Care Market: Economic Gains for Dental Practitioners

PUNE, India, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Factors such as growing number of small/ private dental clinics, rising incidences of dental caries, increasing disposable incomes in emerging countries, growing awareness about dental hygiene, and economic gains for dental practitioners are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. However, increasing number of large/group dental practices and reluctance to adopt dental dispensing practices by dental practitioners is expected to restrain the growth of Professional Dental Care devices Market to certain extent.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[178 Pages Report] The global professional dental care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016 to 2021 to reach USD 961.0 Million by 2021.

The toothpastes segment accounted for the largest share of the global Professional Oral Care Products Market in 2015

On the basis of product types, this market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes/rinses, dental accessories/ancillaries, denture products, and other professional dental care products. The toothpastes segment accounted for the largest share of the global Professional Oral Care Market in 2015. The toothbrushes segment is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period of 2016-2021. The significant growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the recent technological advancements in the electric toothbrushes.

Europe is the largest regional segment for Professional Dental Care Products Market

Europe is the largest regional segment for Dental Dispensing Devices Market owing to the well-established dental market. The largest share of this regional segment is driven by the increase in the aging population, rising demand for the advance oral care products, increase in governmental expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and rising awareness about dental hygiene. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rising geriatric population, rising awareness about dental hygiene, and increase medical tourism in countries such as India and China.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Dental Dispensing Products Market are Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Unilever plc (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Young Innovation, Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Dr. Fresh, LLC (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Sunstar (Japan).