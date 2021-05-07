Yoga Equipment Market Expected To Grow At Significant CAGR In Future Due To Rising Inclination Of Youth Towards Yoga

Market Overview:

The yoga equipment market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the future because of the rising inclination of youth towards yoga, and the increase in consumer spending on yoga equipment and accessories. Yoga trainers are combining traditional yoga techniques with modern-day fitness regimes to widen the customer base, which will result in creating various opportunities for the growth of the yoga equipment market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for yoga accessories & equipment, growing consumer spending, and rising awareness among the younger generation are key drivers fuelling the growth of the yoga equipment market.

An increase in the number of yoga studios and wellness centres will help in uplifting the growth of the yoga equipment market. Small businesses are developing trends like smart yoga to attract a significant number of yogis, which will help in increasing the demand for the yoga equipment market.

The biggest challenge faced by yoga equipment manufacturers is the availability of cheaper alternatives, which has hampered the growth of the yoga equipment market. In addition to this, in spite of its increasing popularity, its safety has been questioned every now and then, which can hinder the growth of the yoga equipment market.

Market Segmentation:

The yoga equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, end user, and region.

By product type, the yoga equipment market is segmented into yoga blocks and bricks, yoga belts, bolsters & zafus, yoga chairs & feet up, yoga ropes & swings, exercise balls, yoga weigh bars, and others.

By sales channel, the yoga equipment market is segmented into specialty stores, modern trade channels, direct to customer channels, third-party online stores, and others.

By end users, the yoga equipment market is segmented into homes, yoga studios, gyms, community/wellness centres, and others.

On the basis of geography, the yoga equipment market is segmented across 6 key regions; North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Yoga has its origins in Asia, and the industry has seen an upsurge of 84% since 2004, according to Murfest.

People in North America have spent the highest on yoga equipment in comparison to other regions, which has created various opportunities for the growth of the yoga equipment market in this region.

The rising demand for yoga equipment among African females will create significant opportunities for the growth of the yoga equipment market in the MEA region. Increasing awareness about yoga will uplift the growth of the yoga equipment market in Latin America

Important doubts related to the Yoga Equipment Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Yoga Equipment Market: Key Players

Manufacturers of yoga equipment are continuously looking to improve technologies and features to widen their customer base. A few of the major key players active in the yoga equipment market are BKR Yoga Equipment & Accessories, Bombay Incense Co, Jo Sha Yoga Equipment & Accessories, Jivanaprops, Manduka, Yoga Design Lab, Gaiam, Unisoul, and others.

