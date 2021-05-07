Lucintel Forecasts BOPA film Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the BOPA film market is projected to reach an estimated $3.5 billion by 2025 from $2.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for flexible packaging due to the growth in food & pharmaceutical market and superior mechanical strength, higher transparency, chemical resistance, and excellent gas barrier properties as compared to biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film.

Browse 113 figures / charts and 78 tables in this 175-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in BOPA films market by process (sequential, simultaneous, blown), function type (barrier, safety, microporous, and others), end use industry (food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, other packaging, balloon, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/downloadreportsample.aspx?RepId=RPT1990 and view detailed Table of Content here – https://www.lucintel.com/bopa-film-market-2020-2025.aspx

“Sequential process market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on process, the BOPA film market is segmented into sequential, simultaneous, and blown. Lucintel forecasts that the sequential process market is expected to remain the largest segment due to low-cost, flexibility in the process while stretching, and high production rate. Simultaneous process is expected to experience the highest growth in the forecast period, supported by the increasing demand for high value BOPA films for advanced applications, such as retortable pouches.

“Within the BOPA film market, the food packaging segment is expected to remain the largest system”

Based on end use industry, the food packaging segment is expected to witness the largest segment and highest segment over the forecast period, supported by the growth in demand for processed meat, red meat, and cheese packaging.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the BOPA film market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the demand for food and pharmaceutical packaging, automobile, and construction sectors due to economic expansions in India and China.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/bopa-film-market-2020-2025.aspx

Major players of BOPA films market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Unitika Ltd., Green Seal Holding, Domo Chemicals, and A.J. Plast are among the major suppliers of BOPA film are among the major BOPA films providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/bopa-film-market-2020-2025.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com