Lucintel Forecasts Aerospace Lighting Strike Protection Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.4%.

According to the recent study the aerospace lighting strike protection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing penetration of composites in aircraft programs, proliferating aircraft deliveries, and aviation regulations, and certification standards regarding the use of Lightning Strike Protection (LSP) in aircraft.

Browse 49 figures / charts and 42 tables in this 131-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in aerospace lighting strike protection market type (expanded foil, interwoven wires, metallized fabrics and fibers, coating and painting, lightning diverter strips, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Expanded foil market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the aerospace lighting strike protection market is segmented into expanded foil, interwoven wires, metallized fabrics and fibers, coating and painting, lightning diverter strips, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the expanded foil market is expected to remain the largest segment due to several advantages over other lightning strike protection technologies, such as conductivity, formability, low maintenance, lightweight, and good corrosion resistance.

“North America will dominate the aerospace lighting strike protection market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to growth in its aerospace composites market.

Major players of aerospace lighting strike protection market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Dexmet Corporation, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, Technical Fibre Products Inc, Astroseal Products Mfg. Inc., Lord Corporation, and Lightning Diversion system are among the major aerospace lighting strike protection providers.

Major players of aerospace lighting strike protection market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Dexmet Corporation, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, Technical Fibre Products Inc, Astroseal Products Mfg. Inc., Lord Corporation, and Lightning Diversion system are among the major aerospace lighting strike protection providers.