CHETU CELEBRATES 21 YEARS OF SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT EXCELLENCE

Plantation, FL, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of world-class software solutions, today celebrates its 21st anniversary, and the exceptional resiliency and new initiatives the company has undertaken in the latest fiscal year.

Founded 21 years ago in a 600 sq. ft. office in South Florida, Chetu has since grown to over 14 locations worldwide with campuses totaling over 150,000 sq. ft. of office space. Today, Chetu honors its long history of exclusively organic growth in the ever-advancing software development field.

Despite the challenges and worldwide economic impacts experienced in 2020, Chetu is proud to have both weathered the storm – garnering over $54.4 million in revenue – and received recognition from numerous prestigious organizations for its success and methods, including Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards from the American and International Business Awards respectively, a Business of the Year Award from the South Florida Business Journal, and its 10th consecutive Type 2 SOC1® certification from the AICPA for its exemplary software delivery processes.

Internationally, Chetu also increased its operations in Europe with an expansion to its office in the United Kingdom. Having opened its UK office in late 2019 to serve as the hub for all European and Middle Eastern operations, Chetu has seen increased growth in the region and has augmented the original office space in Birmingham to accommodate triple the number of team members.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to our amazing team, whose hard work and dedication were instrumental in Chetu’s achievements in both 2020 and every year prior,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “I continue to look forward to the future and believe that we’re only at the beginning of our company’s long tale of growth and success.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

