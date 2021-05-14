Together with ICSE Board Study Material 2021-22 is released for 9th and 10th class

New Delhi, India, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — Rachna Sagar is a popular publishing house in India since its inception in 1995. Its famous ‘TOGETHER WITH’ trademark has released the latest edition ICSE books for class 9th & 10 yesterday, which has instantly grabbed the attention of all ICSE 9thees and 10thees. The release of Together with ICSE Board Study Material 2021-22 has been officially announced by the company through a Facebook post yesterday morning. The demand for the latest ICSE Study Material has duty-bound the company to release the latest syllabus ICSE books 2022 exam speedily even in this pandemic condition when most of us are locked down at home.

The release of Together with ICSE Board Study Material 2021-22 for class 9 and 10 has brought in a sigh of relief to both the teachers as well as students. As the current outside conditions do not allow both these groups to get into the physical learning-teaching mode, the availability of these latest edition ICSE books for class 9th & 10 has become big support to all of them.

Together with books are trusted for over two decades now, hence the moment the release of ICSE class 9 and 10 books has been announced, there’s no pause in the online orders at rachnasagar.in. In fact, it has been presumed that the company would set a new record of bulk orders amidst prevailing pandemic conditions. The outstanding features of the latest edition ICSE books for class 9th & 10 make these books comprehensive study materials (available for all subjects) for all. One can buy it and study all the topics in a detailed manner, which are backed by the ultimate list of back exercises and similar practice questions. Moreover, answers to all unsolved questions can be checked online at gowebrachnasagar.com.

Together with ICSE Board Study Material 2021-22 for class 9 and 10 is prepared by the team of expert authors and editors, who possess detailed and updated knowledge of the subjects and bring it in these study materials in the most convenient way.

Why so much demand for Together with ICSE Board Study Material 2021-22 for class 9 and 10?

Best mentor in this ‘study at home’ scenario

Based on the latest syllabus ICSE books 2022 exam

Equips 9th and 10th class students with appropriate guidance and practice material, eventually training them to score excellently in the ICSE board examinations

Improves the thinking skills of ICSE Class 9 and 10 students so that they understand the examination rubrics and marking scheme aptly

Cost-savvy (available with preliminary discounts)

With so many noteworthy features of these ICSE study materials, students need not look for any other option to study their subjects incredibly. In fact, if they study their subjects sincerely through this latest syllabus ICSE books 2022 exam, nothing can stop them to become a topper!

About Us

Established in 1995, Rachna Sagar has been in the forefront of educational publishing since its inception. With its commitment to developing and bringing about quality education in the form of teaching and learning material (TLM)* for students and facilitators of pre-school, primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary levels of school education, the Company has secured a place for itself in the vanguard of publishing nationally and internationally. The Company is a pioneer in publishing books on a variety of subjects such as English, Mathematics, Life Skills, General Knowledge, Environmental Studies, Social Studies, Moral Values, Science, Computers, and Art & Activity. The Company is also committed to developing TLM for users in Gulf countries and other countries such as Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Jordan and Egypt.