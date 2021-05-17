The Latest Together With Sample Papers Class 12th Breaks All Previous Sale Records

New Delhi, India, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — TOGETHER WITH—the name we have been hearing for over two decades now, has once again emerged in the limelight with its latest Together with Sample Papers Class 12th pertaining to various subjects like CBSE Science Sample Papers 2021, Mathematics Sample Papers 2021, etc. An indispensable part of Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd, the sale of Together with Sample Papers Class 12th has broken all previous records since its launch. This year, the sale of this CBSE Sample Paper material has been over three times more than the previous years.

In a recent online interview with a news agency, Mr Lalit Gupta— the Chairman & Managing Director of Rachna Sagar has expressed his gratitude to all the buyers including wholesalers who have jointly assisted in breaking all the sale records of the brand. Mr Gupta said, “I believe the current ongoing pandemic has a crucial role in the big orders we’ve received this year. As everyone is at home and is striving hard to study and teach from their place, Together with CBSE Sample Paper material is helping everyone to practice or assign daily tasks.” Discussing the key features of this CBSE Sample Paper material, Mr Gupta unveiled the following:

Based on Latest & 30% Reduced Syllabus by the CBSE

Includes CBSE Latest Sample Paper, Latest Topper’s Sheet & Latest Examination Paper 2020

Comprises 3 Easy, 3 Average, 3 Difficult, 3 Pre-Board Papers Based on CBSE pattern

1 Mock Paper Based On CBSE Pattern

Includes Objective Type Questions & Case-Based Questions

This Together with Sample Papers Class 12th is bifurcated into 4 easy steps:

#1 Attempt the set of EASY Papers first and obtain at least 80% marks to move onto the next set of papers which is Average.

#2 If you obtain 75% marks in the AVERAGE category, you can switch to the next category, i.e., Difficult.

#3 If 70% marks in ‘Difficult’ category are obtained, you must go to the PRE-BOARD PAPERS (completely based on the latest CBSE pattern). However, if your score is not achieved, you are advised to go back and reattempt.

#4 Before winding up this book, attempt the MOCK PAPER (given at the end) for a final-go for your board exam preparations.

Answers to all unsolved papers are available at gowebrachnasagar.com

Why Latest Together with Sample Papers Class 12th?

This CBSE Sample Paper material is prepared by a panel of expert and experienced teachers, tabulators and examiners, who have jointly come up with a student-friendly approach to prepare the students for the CBSE Board Examination. In fact, regular practice of these CBSE Sample Papers will give best results to all students.

To buy the latest CBSE Sample Paper material for class 12, visit rachnasagar.in or send an email at order@rachnasagar.in

About Us

Established in 1995, Rachna Sagar has been in the forefront of educational publishing since its inception. With its commitment to developing and bringing about quality education in the form of teaching and learning material (TLM)* for students and facilitators of pre-school, primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary levels of school education, the Company has secured a place for itself in the vanguard of publishing nationally and internationally. The Company is a pioneer in publishing books on a variety of subjects such as English, Mathematics, Life Skills, General Knowledge, Environmental Studies, Social Studies, Moral Values, Science, Computers, and Art & Activity. The Company is also committed to developing TLM for users in Gulf countries and other countries such as Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Jordan and Egypt.