Electrifying All-Girl Music Band “Herstory” Drops On the Scene with a Huge Bang

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Women’s girl band “HERSTORY” dropped on the scene to an ecstatic and boisterous welcome at the MTV video release event. It is where they performed the song “Pony”, the original artist being Ginuwine. Right after they performed the number, Herstory was greeted by none other than the man himself — Ginuwine. They sang and danced with all their heart and soul to a sold out crowd that went bananas at their performance. Many other celebrities also were present and performed at the mega event. According to reports, the love and energy they received was nothing short of electrifying. With this latest explosive performance, they have arrived fully at the scene of top class music and entertainment.

Comprised of three women of widely different and a diverse background — Dhniera Blu, Arielle K. and Mandy A. — Herstory came together to make history theirs. Their catchy tunes, lively persona, bubbly and charming outlook, vivacious personality, and smooth rhythm has put them in the forefront. Rarely has a band this new caught so much attention in such a short span of time of their launch. Formed by the award-winning singer-songwriter TeamJohnHill, Herstory has been around the nation for various shows and festivals.

“Herstory is here to change history. Without a doubt. Led by the incredible TeamJohnHill, the pipeline of Herstory is full of schedules with world famous producers and mentors wanting to work with them. From the way they have been sought-after, we can say they should be releasing their new album soon. What we can tell you is this — if you haven’t heard their music or brand you better jump on the bandwagon now!!! because these “girls got Spice” with a little “TLC” but they don’t need “five harmonies”… so get ready because “Destiny’s children” will make Herstory!”, said Stephanie Blanchard.

