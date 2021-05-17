Bioinformatics Services Market by Type, End-use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 (At a CAGR of 15.7%)

Pune India, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ —

To secure research data and reduce discovery budgets, many drug discovery companies are opting for developing in-house bioinformatics tools over outsourcing their bioinformatics projects. Data security threats are the main challenges to success in pre-competitive collaborations between bioinformatics researchers and companies, which reduces the outsourcing of bioinformatics projects.

According to the new market research report ”Bioinformatics Services Market by Type (Microbiome, Transcriptome, Virtual Screening, Database Management), Specialty (Medical, Forensics), Application (Proteomics, Metabolomics), End User (Academia, Pharma) – Global Forecast to 2023“, global bioinformatics services market is expected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2023 from USD 1.70 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Major Growth Drivers:

Factors such as increasing public-private sector funding for bioinformatics services, the shortage of skilled bioinformatics professionals leading to increased outsourcing of biofinformatics projects, and growing applications of bioinformatics in various industries are expected to drive the growth of the bioinformatics services market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global bioinformatics services market is expected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2023 from USD 1.70 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Bioinformatics Services Market :

Growth in the global bioinformatics services market is mainly driven by the growing applications of bioinformatics in various industries, increasing public-private sector funding for bioinformatics services, and the shortage of skilled bioinformatics professionals leading to increased outsourcing of bioinformatics projects. The reducing cost of sequencing and growing volume of data generated during sequencing, growing focus on outsourcing for the management of large volumes of data, and the emerging markets are also expected to present growth opportunities for players in the market.

By specialty, the medical biotechnology segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the bioinformatics services market in 2018

The bioinformatics services market, by specialty, is segmented into medical biotechnology, animal biotechnology, plant biotechnology, environmental biotechnology, and forensic biotechnology. The medical biotechnology segment is expected to command the largest share of the bioinformatics services market in 2018. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the development of new databases for drug discovery, the use of bioinformatics for clinical diagnostics, and increasing funding for the development of bioinformatics solutions for clinical diagnostics.

By application, the transcriptomics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The bioinformatics services market, by application, is segmented into genomics, chemoinformatics & drug design, proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, and other applications. The significant growth of the segment is attributed to the rising demand for more efficient data management facilities and the increasing number of research studies for the treatment of cancer using transcriptomics.

North America dominated the market in 2017

This report covers the bioinformatics services market data across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the global bioinformatics services market in 2017, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the presence of leading bioinformatics service providers in the region, decreasing cost of sequencing, increasing number of genomic research activities in the region, high incidence of target diseases (such as cancer and genetic diseases), and favorable funding scenario for bioinformatics-based research.

Key Market Players

The major players in the bioinformatics services market profiled in this report are Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), BGI (China) dominated the market. Other players in the market are NeoGenomics (US), PerkinElmer (US), CD Genomics (US), Macrogen (South Korea), QIAGEN (Germany), GENEWIZ (US), Source BioScience (UK), Microsynth (Switzerland), MedGenome (India), Fios Genomics (UK), and BaseClear (Netherlands), among others.