Market Leaders and Growth Opportunities in the Global Gluten-free Products Market

The Gluten-Free Products Market size is estimated to account for about USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach a value of nearly USD 8.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. The gluten-free products market is driven by factors such as increased diagnosis of celiac diseases and rising adoption for special dietary lifestyles & free form food products. Also, increasing availability of gluten-free products in organized retails is expected to propel the growth of this market in the coming years. However, high cost of gluten-free products compare to conventional gluten-containing products is hampering the market growth.

Opportunity: Adoption of micro-encapsulation technoloagy to improve the shelf-life of gluten-free products

In conventional gluten-containing foods and food products, gluten proteins are responsible for the management and retention of moisture, which in turn, impart the products with a relatively long shelf-life. However, when the products are manufactured gluten-free, to cater to the increasing demand of the global end consumers, it tends to have a shorter shelf-life and, in most cases, lacks its texture aesthetics. Furthermore, it is tough for the key players to manufacture a line of gluten-free products to increase moisture retention and shelf-life. Thus, they require continuous R&D and incorporation of newer technologies to attain the desired shelf-life.

Microencapsulation is one such recent technology that can aid manufacturers to achieve this goal of increasing the shelf-life and texture of their range of gluten-free products. The same technology has been used to overcome the cardboard consistency of refrigerated pizza, rising crust pizza, and also for the shelf-life extension of frozen and refrigerated dough, frozen biscuit dough, scoop and bake frozen muffins, and biscuits.

The coatings used in the application of this technology are gluten-free. Further, there is a wide range of gluten-free fruit acids and lactic acid shelf-life extenders, which, when coated on the product, can help deliver optimum & consistent leavening, thereby overcoming pre-reactions. This can help in extending the shelf-life and deliver an all-natural taste and texture with good consumer appeal. Therefore, such newer technological innovations and formulations aid manufacturers of gluten-free foods and food products in producing long shelf-life products that can cater to the global demand, by transporting it across regions and which can be consumed over a longer period. For instance, companies such as Legacy Farms offer long shelf-life products, such as gluten-free cheese and broccoli bake, soup mixes, and pinto bean stews.

Major Key Players:

Kraft & Heinz Company (US) is one of the leading food & beverage manufacturing companies in the world. It manufactures and markets an array of products through several brands. It operates its business through 11 segments, namely, condiments & sauces, cheese & dairy, ambient foods, frozen & chilled foods, meats & seafood, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant & nutrition, deserts, toppings & baking, nuts & salted snacks, and others.

ConAgra Brands Inc, (US) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of packaged food & beverage company. It is primarily into the manufacturing of a variety of branded food products, such as meals, entrees, condiments, sides, snacks, specialty foods, milled grain ingredients, dehydrated vegetables, seasoning, flavors, and blends, along with continuous innovations and formulation aiding it in catering to the global end-consumer demand. The company operates its business through grocery & snacks, refrigerated & frozen products, international, food service, and Pinnacle Foods segments.

Kellogg Company (US) is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods. The products offered by the company include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers various gluten-free products, such as bars, cereals, cornflakes, and bakery products.

