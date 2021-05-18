ICON Park signs/opens 12 tenants in 12 months during pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — When the pandemic forced Central Florida’s attractions to close their doors and travel became nearly non-existent, ICON Park turned this challenge into an opportunity. In the peak of the pandemic from April 2020 to April 2021, ICON Park signed or opened 12 new tenants. Leading brands, renowned celebrities and world-record-setting attractions all decided to bring their business to the 20-acre, $250 million entertainment complex.

“ICON Park is the most successful real estate project in the country,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park. “We have more construction projects underway per square foot than any other entertainment complex in the world.”

In the past year, ICON Park has leased or renovated nearly 100,000 square feet throughout the entertainment complex and over $20 million has been invested in new projects and renovations. The main hub of ICON Park, the Wheelhouse, has been renovated and now includes new tenants, a grand entrance, new bars, flooring, and ticketing. To date, ICON Park is at 95 percent occupancy of existing space.

ICON Park, which opened in 2015, is the youngest player in the theme park capital of the world featuring 100-year-old, internationally-known brands, but it became an industry leader throughout the pandemic. Jaskiewicz was the first entertainment leader to present a reopening plan and receive approval from the local government’s economic recovery task force, and ICON Park safely reopened on June 3, 2020, ahead of all the major Orlando theme parks. During the shut-down and recovery, ICON Park issued 30 press releases touting its open-air, gate-free destination offering quality attractions, restaurants, bars and stores.

As travel restrictions eased, ICON Park led the charge to connect with the important Orlando locals audience and drive market residents of Florida, Georgia and Alabama by rallying neighboring businesses to rebrand its spot in the International Drive Resort Area from “tourist corridor” to the Orlando Entertainment District.

This work has paid off for ICON Park’s tenant partners – most of whom are busier on the weekends than in prior years – and for newcomers who want to be part of the dynamic growth happening at the premiere entertainment complex. Here are the ICON Park tenants who have signed or opened in the past 12 months:

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips

Museum of Illusions

In The Game ICON Park

Brother Jimmy’s

Sloppy Joe’s

Build-A-Bear

World’s-tallest slingshot

World’s-tallest freestanding drop tower

Breathe – A Modern Wellness Bar

ICON Park Promenade featuring 30 kiosks

ICON Park Sky Bar & ICON Park Wheelhouse Bar

“We look for tenant partners who have interesting, quality concepts and want to be team players,” said Jaskiewicz.

Assisting Jaskiewicz with the tenant curation process is the CBRE team of Bobby Palta and Alex Gordon.

“We’re thrilled to help our client find tenants which contribute to overall excitement and experience that ICON Park offers” said Palta.

ICON Park is at the center of the Orlando Entertainment District. With free parking and conveniently located near I-4, Universal Boulevard and the Beachline, this premiere entertainment complex is easy to access for any Central Florida resident or Orlando tourist.

To learn more about ICON Park, visit: https://iconparkorlando.com. To learn more about leasing opportunities at ICON Park, visit: http://bit.ly/ICONparkCBRE.

