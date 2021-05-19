Cell Harvesting Market worth $324.5 Million – Geographical Analysis and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Cell Harvesting Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Application (Biopharmaceutical, Stem Cell Research), End User (Biotechnology, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institute), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Row) – Global Forecast”, the cell harvesters market is expected to reach USD 324.5 Million, at a CAGR of 8.7%

The Cell harvesting is the process of harvesting cells from the culture media during upstream and downstream bio-processing. Cell harvesters are used extensively for the cell harvesting process and are compatible with a wide range of assays. Rising investments in regenerative medicine and cell-based research, growth of the bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are the major driving factors for this market.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the cell harvesting market for cell harvesting, on the basis of type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and restrains)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market.

In the end user, the cell harvesting market is segmented into research institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. In 2017, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the cell harvesters market. The high share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies conduct R&D activities to develop new products for the treatment of these diseases.

The manual cell harvesters segment dominated the cell harvesting market.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into manual and automated cell harvesters. In 2017, the manual cell harvesters segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The high share of the manual harvesters segment can be attributed to their ease of use and low price as compared to automated harvesters.

Asia Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities

By region, the global cell harvesting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As increasing R&D expenditure helps in the development of new treatment solutions, supportive government policies for stem cell research and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Some of the major players operating in the cell harvesting market are PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), Scinomix (US), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part of Terumo Corporation) (Japan).