Thyroid Function Test Market worth $1.68 Billion – Geographical Analysis and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Thyroid Function Test Market by Type (TSH Tests, T4 Tests, T3 Tests), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, and MEA) – Global Forecast”, is expected to reach USD 1.68 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The Growth of the market can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of thyroid disorders, increasing awareness about thyroid disorders, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing consumption of alcohol & tobacco. Growth opportunities in emerging Asia Pacific countries to provide lucrative growth opportunities for players in the thyroid function tests market.

Objectives of the Study:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global market by type, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market shares, and core competencies in the global thyroid function tests market

The TSH tests segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of type, segmented into TSH tests, T4 tests, T3 tests, and other tests. In 2017, the TSH tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the thyroid function tests market. The large share rate of this segment can be attributed to the fact that TSH tests are initially prescribed by physicians to majority of patients (for the assessment of thyroid gland functioning) showing symptoms of thyroid disorders.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The North American market is expected to account for the largest share of the global thyroid function test market due to the presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure in North American countries such as the US and Canada. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the presence of a large target patient population, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries such as China and India.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the global thyroid function test market include Thermo Fisher (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), DiaSorin (Italy), Danaher (US), Kronus (US), Merck (Germany), Cortez Diagnostics (US), bioMérieux (France), Qualigen (US), and Autobio Diagnostics (China).

