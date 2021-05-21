Coffee Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2022

Posted on 2021-05-21 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

According to the newly-published report by Fact.MR, the global coffee market will reach US$ 32.68 Billion in 2021, growing at nearly 4.7% in 2021 over 2020. Arabica and Robusta grade coffee demand will be the most prominent, however, consumers are also showing a marked inclination toward new varieties of coffee.

Coffee production is also expected to witness presence of lucrative incentives provided by governments towards promotion of cash crop farming.

Fact.MR projects that the global coffee market will witness a moderate growth in the near future.

 

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Coffee Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Coffee Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

coffee industry

After reading the Coffee Market report, readers get insight into: 

  • Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape
  • New, promising avenues in key regions
  • New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets
  • Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions
  • Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Coffee Market
  • New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets
  • Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021 to 2031
  • Technologies and business models with disruptive potential 

 

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

The global Coffee Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

 

Some important questions that the Coffee Market report tries to answer exhaustively are: 

  • Key strategic moves by various players in the Coffee Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares
  • Which strategies will enable top players in the Coffee Market to expand their geographic footprints
  • Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future
  • Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants
  • Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

Competition Tracking

The report has also profiled companies that are expected to remain active in global expansion of coffee market. These include, Nestlé S.A., Starbucks Corp., Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Unilever Plc, Tata Global Beverages, Strauss Group Ltd., Matthew, Algie & Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tchibo coffee, and Keurig Green Mountain.

 

