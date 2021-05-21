Railcar Leasing Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2030

Advent of sensor-integrated railcars with access to a series of advanced tracking and real-time monitoring services has been the prime reason advancing the demand for railcar leasing. These services are being integrated into bundled service offerings by key railcar lessors.

Asia Pacific has had the bulk of railway cars leased in recent years. This is due to increased urbanization and growing transportation of industrial goods within the emerging Asia Pacific economy. In the transportation of goods, both, leased railcars and railroads play a major role. On the back of these factors, railcar leasing is anticipated to surpass US$ 14.2 Bn in 2020, and the market is poised to expand at a CAGR of more than 9% through 2030.

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Railcar Leasing Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Railcar Leasing Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

After reading the Railcar Leasing Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Railcar Leasing Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021 to 2031

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global Railcar Leasing Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent railcar lessors in its report:

VTG

GATX

CIT Group

Chicago Freight Car Leasing Co

ULTX

TOUAX Group

Trinity Industries, Inc.

Wells Fargo Rail

Beacon Rail Leasing

SMBC Rail Services

